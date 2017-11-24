SOCCER

David Unsworth says he still wants to be Everton manager, despite last night’s 5-1 Europa League thrashing by Atalanta at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have won just once since Unsworth took charge of the team on a caretaker basis last month.

It is the worst defeat a Premier League club have suffered in Europe in over 20 years, but Unsworth says his position is unchanged http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unsworth-2.mp3



Arsenal secured top spot in Group H despite a 1-nil defeat to Cologne in Germany.

A contentious penalty was the difference between the two sides.

It is the first time the Gunners have lost in the competition, and manager Arsene Wenger has called for clarity about contact in the box http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wenger-7.mp3



West Ham play their first home game under David Moyes tonight.

The Hammers need to beat Leicester at the London Stadium to move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.



RUGBY

Rory Best will lead the Irish Rugby team’s Captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium today, as the countdown continues to the November Test against Argentina.

Leinster wing Adam Byrne is preparing for his international debut, while the likes of Bundee Aki, Chris Farrell and James Ryan get another chance to impress Joe Schmidt.

The team includes just six players who started the World Cup quarter final defeat to Argentina two years ago.

Schmidt says there is no point dwelling on the past http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/captains.mp3



Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy are back in the Leinster team for tonight’s Pro 14 match against Bernard Jackman’s Dragons at the R-D-S.

Christian Lealiffano (PR: Leah-leaf-fah-no) captains Ulster for the visit of Benetton Treviso to Kingspan Stadium.

While Pita Ahki is in line to make his debut off the bench as in-form Connacht travel to Cardiff Blues.



This evening’s other game sees the Cheetahs entertain Edinburgh.

HORSE RACING

The Dundalk winter series continues this evening with another eight race card and all maximum fields, where the first is due off at 5.30pm.

The successful winter series is now in its fifth year and one man who has enjoyed many fruitful visits to the county Louth venue is recently-crowned Irish champion rider Colin Keane.

The Meathman has a busy night ahead of him with seven rides including two for his boss Ger Lyons. Any market support for his newcomer Elegant Drama in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden (7.00) would be of interest. The daughter of Dandy Man faces 13 rivals including six other newcomers in the race while stable companion Lady Nathaniel looks another with claims under Keane in the Dundalk Business Club 2018 (Fillies) Maiden (7.00).

Keane’s final mount on the night, Its All For Luck for trainer Robbie McNamara in the concluding Crown Plaza Hotel & Stay Handicap (9.00pm), is racing on the Polytrack for the first time in her career. Despite having to shoulder top-weight she has to enter calculations if coping with this surface.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Clear Skies has already proved her ability to handle this track with a brace of wins to her credit so far this term. She is another lumbered with top-weight seeking her hat-trick in the Crown Plaza Jockey & Trainer Awards Handicap (6.30).

The going at is standard.

CRICKET

Australia have finished day two of the first Ashes Test on 165 for 4.

It leaves the Brisbane match delicately poised, as England were bowled out for 302.