SOCCER

Chelsea are into the last-16 of the Champions League – but Manchester United will have to wait to guarantee their place in the next round.

Willian scored twice as the Premier League champions comfortably won 4-nil against Qarabag in Azerbaijan – while Jose Mourinho’s men lost 1-nil to Basel.

Michael Lang’s last minute strike gave the Swiss champions a 1-nil win.

United are still top of Group A with a game to go – and goal difference means they’re very likely to qualify anyway.

Manager Jose Mourinho says they had more than enough chances to win the game…………….

===

Brendan Rodgers says he couldn’t have asked anything more from his Celtic players last night.

They were thrashed 7-1 by a rampant Paris Saint Germain

Their one note of consolation was Moussa Dembele strike, which opened the scoring and was also the first goal conceded by P-S-G in this season’s competition.

Celtic go into the final round of games in a fortnight with a decent chance of a Europa League spot – they just need a point at home to Anderlecht.

Atletico Madrid go into the last matchday with hope of a last-16 place after beating Roma 2-nil

=

In Group D, Barcelona will finish top after a scoreless draw with Juventus in Turin.

But Sporting still have hope of finishing second in that group following a 3-1 win at home to Olympiacos.

Wolves have opened up a 4-point lead at the top of the Championship with a 4-1 win at home to ten-man Leeds.

Middlesbrough are into the playoff spots after beating struggling Birmingham 2-nil.

While Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road.

COURSING

The re- scheduled Listowel meeting gets underway today.

There will be an 11.30 starting time this morning.

RUGBY

Leinster wing Adam Byrne is being tipped to make his Ireland debut in Saturday’s Autumn international against Argentina.

Lock James Ryan is also in line to start for the first time with the rest of the side expected to be close to the 15 that took to the field in the win over South Africa two weeks ago.

Joe Schmidt will announce the matchday squad at Carton House this lunchtime.

Ireland underwhelmed in their weekend win over Fiji but former captain Keith Wood says that performance was understandable given there were 13 changes……………

SNOOKER

Mark Allen was beaten at the second round stage of the Northern Ireland Open last night.

He fell to a 4-3 defeat to China’s Tian Pengfei.

Ken Doherty is in third round action this morning – he faces England’s Liam Highfield.

HORSE RACING

Jessica Harrington has been forced to abandon plans to take the wraps off her Gold Cup winner Sizing John in Saturday’s Betfair Chase at Haydock – owing to a likelihood of very soft ground.

Harrington is now concentrating on starting her stable star off in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown on December 10th.

===

Noel Meade’s Grade 1 winner Apache Stronghold will have his first run in almost one thousand days this afternoon.

He’s one of five that’ll line up in the Listed Boomerang Animal Bedding And Boomerang Horse & Country Store Chase at Thurles.

The going is soft-to-heavy ahead of today’s card which gets underway at half-twelve.

Elsewhere, Market Rasen is Good to soft- good in places and off at 12.10

Wincanton is Soft with a 12.20 start

Newcastle is Standard and away at 1.50

Chelmsford is Standard with the opener at 5.55