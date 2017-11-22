SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team “stopped playing football” as they threw away a 3-nil half-time lead against Sevilla in the Champions League.

They conceded a stoppage time equaliser to draw 3-all in Spain.

A win would have taken them through to the last-16 – but a draw against Spartak Moscow in their last group game will also do it.

Klopp has no concerns about the character of his side…………….

Tottenham have sealed top spot in Group H with a game to spare.

They came from behind to win 2-1 away to Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid ran riot on Cyprus with a 6-nil win away to Apoel Nicosia.

Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent record in Group F, but needed a late Raheem Sterling goal to secure a 1-nil win at home to Feyenoord

Napoli remain in contention to secure second spot in the group after a 3-nil win at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Besiktas are assured of top spot in Group G after a 1-1 draw with Porto

R-B Leipzig still have a chance of second after a 4-1 win away to Monaco

Sheffield United missed the chance to go top of the Championship after – they lost 5-4 at home to Fulham.

Cardiff are up to second following a 1-nil win away to Barnsley.

Aston Villa are fourth after a 2-1 win over Sunderland in Chris Coleman’s first game in charge.

And Ireland’s Daryl Murphy got the only goal of the game as Nottingham Forest saw off Norwich at the City Ground.

GAELIC GAMES

Anthony Daly made his return to Dublin hurling last night.

The former Dubs and Clare boss was appointed manager of Kilmacud Crokes.

Daly replaces his fellow All Ireland winner with the Banner, Ollie Baker at the Stillorgan club.

RUGBY

There’s still no time-frame on a return to action for Jared Payne.

The versatile back hasn’t played since recurring headaches ended his Lions tour in the summer.

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss says the issue is not related to concussion, adding that the headaches occur after hard work.

Kiss says they must wait until Payne completes a full week headache-free before they throw him back into their starting fifteen.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty’s in second round action at the Northern Ireland Open later.

He faces Niu Zhuang of China.

Mark Allen also faces Chinese opposition in Belfast today – he’s up against Tian Pengfei.

COURSING

The Listowel meeting due to take place today has been cancelled due to ground conditions.

It has been re- scheduled for tomorrow.