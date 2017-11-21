SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie has hit back at the online racist abuse he received following last week’s World Cup play defeat to Denmark.

The Middlesbrough defender was brought to tears by the abusive comments, but he has revealed it was not an isolated incident.

Christie calling on Irish fans to help fight against racism.



Brighton stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League last night.

Chris Hughton’s side came from behind twice to draw 2 all with Stoke at the Amex Stadium.

The result tightens Brighton grip on 9th place, but with games against Manchester United and Liverpool coming up Hughton would have liked all three points http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hughton-2.mp3



Liverpool can secure a place in the Champions League knockout phase this evening.

But to do so, they need to win away to Sevilla.

Manchester City are already assured of a last-16 berth, but will look to continue their 100-per cent record when Group F whipping boys Feyenoord visit the Etihad.

There’s a chance Tottenham could seal top spot in Group H with a game to spare if they win away to Borussia Dortmund tonight.

They also need Real Madrid to drop points away to APOEL Nicosia.

All of those games kick off at 7.45.

SNOOKER

Fergal O’Brien’s in first round action at the Northern Ireland Open later – he takes on Tom Ford.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Leo Fernandez is up against Matthew Stevens.