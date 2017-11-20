SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie was subjected to racist online abuse following last week’s 5-1 defeat to Denmark.

Irish teammate James McClean says 25 year old was left in tears by the incident.

The F-A-I are understood to have reported the abuse to Gardai.



Watford boss Marco Silva has refused to end the speculation linking him with the vacant job at Everton.

The Hornets are said to have turned down two approaches from the Toffees.

Silva won’t rule out of a move, but says results show his team isn’t being affected http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/notdavid.mp3

David Moyes lost his first game in charge of West Ham, going down 2-0 to Silva’s Watford.



Brighton can stretch their unbeaten run to five games tonight.

Chris Hughton’s team will replace Watford in 8th place on the Premier League table if they beat Stoke City.

Kick off at the Amex Stadium is at 8 o’clock.

