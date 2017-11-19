RUGBY

Ireland were made to work hard at the Aviva Stadium yesterday evening as they claimed a 23-20 win over Fiji and a second win in the Guinness series.

Darren Sweetnam, Dave Kearney and Jack Conan all went over the line for Ireland in the opening half to give them a 17-10 lead at the break.

The sides were level with 10 minutes left to play, but Ian Keatley stepped up to kick a 72nd minute penalty to give Ireland the win.

Joe Schmidt will look to go 3 from 3 next week when Argentina come to Dublin.

Schmidt says he’s using the internationals to build the confidence of their inexperienced players.

Schmidt tells Sky Sports News, the team he put out showed some good initiative at times http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sunjoe.mp3

England sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup with victory over co-hosts Papua New Guinea.

They set-up a last-four clash with Tonga thanks to a 36-points-to-6 win in Melbourne.

Fiji – who shocked New Zealand yesterday – play champions Australia in next weekend’s other semi.



GAELIC GAMES

The Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship will be decided at Semple Stadium today.

Ballygunner of Waterford will look to claim their first senior provincial title since 2001 when they go head to head with the 2015 champions Na Piarsaigh from 2pm.

Slaughtneil will be keeping a close eye on proceedings in Clones today.

The defending Ulster champions will meet the winners of Derrygonnelly and Cavan Gaels, who meet in semi final replay.

Nothing could separate the sides last week when it finished 0-12 apiece after extra time.

The game throws in today at 1.45.

And there’s places in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Final up for grabs with 2 semi finals taking place.

At 2, Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly) face Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.

At the same time, Cuala (Dublin) go up against St Martin’s (Wexford) in Parnell Park.



SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba’s impact on the team was clear to see in their 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle.

The midfielder scored on his comeback from injury – to keep his team second – eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

But Mourinho says he might have to rest him for their mid-week Champions League clash with Basel http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/POGBA.mp3

There’s just one Premier League game down for decision today,

Watford welcome West Ham to Vicarage Road at 4.

The Hammers are yet to claim a win on the road so far this season.

It’s understood Watford have rejected Everton’s approach for their boss Marco Silva – and won’t listen to any further offers.

Reports suggested the Merseysiders would make an improved bid in an effort to take him to Goodison Park as a permanent successor to Ronald Koeman.

David Unsworth remains in caretaker charge at Everton – while Silva leads his side against West Ham in the Premier League this afternoon.

Chris Coleman’s taken training at Sunderland this morning.

The Championship club are yet to officially confirm his appointment as their new manager.

Coleman resigned as Wales boss on Friday night after nearly six years in charge – and after taking the team to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.



HORSE RACING

PUNCHESTOWN

Sunday, November 19

First Race: 12.00

The machine is back. Faugheen ‘The Machine’ makes his eagerly-awaited return to action at Punchestown on Sunday as he lines-up in the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle (2.15). The former Champion Hurdle winner has not been seen for 665 days but is odds-on favourite to make a winning return. Among his rivals is another former Champion Hurdle winner, the Jessica Harrington-trained Jezki, as well as the exciting Campeador.

Presenting Percy powered home to land the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival in March and is favourite to win the RSA Chase following a flawless chasing debut at Galway last month. He lines up under Davy Russell in the Liam & Valerie Brennan Memorial Florida Pearl Novice Chase (1.40).

The Ryans Cleaning Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.05) sees the Gordon Elliott-trained Tombstone put his reputation on the line against stablemate Brelade.

The action at Punchestown begins at 12.00 and the going is soft to heavy.

CORK

Sunday, November 19

First Race: 12.10

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner On The Fringe returns to action at Cork on Sunday as he contests the Mallow Hunters Chase (3.40).

Enda Bolger’s stable star won the Foxhunters at Cheltenham in 2015 and 2016 and is reunited with Nina Carberry for the first time since the pair won the Racing Post Champion Hunters Chase at the Punchestown Festival in 2016.

There is €27,000 worth of prize-money up for grabs in the J.P. McManus Handicap Hurdle (1.55) where the Mick Winters-trained Granny Biddy is sure to be popular with punters as she chases a third win on the trot under Donie McInerney.

The action at Cork begins at 12.10 and the going is soft to heavy on the hurdle course and soft, soft to heavy in places on the chase track.

BOXING

Carl Frampton secured a win on his return to boxing in his home city of Belfast last night.

He beat Mexican Horacio Garcia on a unanimous points decision after going all 10 rounds in their non-title contest.

It was Frampton’s first fight since losing his WBA world featherweight belt to Leo Santa Cruz in January.

Fellow Northern Irishman Jamie Conlan missed out on the IBF super-flyweight title after he was stopped in the sixth round by Jerwin Ancajas on the undercard.