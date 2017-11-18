SOCCER

Arsenal host Tottenham in a Premier League North London derby this lunchtime.

The Gunners haven’t lost to Spurs in their last six meetings in the league but are without injured striker Olivier Giroud.

Tottenham are hoping that their top scorer Harry Kane and captain Hugo Loris will be fit to start in the half-twelve kick-off.

Man City, who hold an eight-point lead at the summit of the table, go to Leicester in one of six games at 3.

Elsewhere Liverpool host Southampton, champions Chelsea go to West Brom, Crystal Palace are at home to fellow strugglers Everton, Burnley host Swansea and it’s Bournemouth against Huddersfield.

Manchester United host Newcastle in the evening game at half-five.

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic can open up a 15-point gap at the top of the table if they win at Ross County this lunchtime.

Kick-off is at 12.30

It’s understood Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill’s been given permission to discuss Scotland’s managerial vacancy.

They’ve been looking for a new national coach since Gordon Strachan resigned last month.

O’Neill led Northern Ireland to the knockout stage of Euro 2016 – the country’s first major tournament since 1986.

But they couldn’t end a 32-year wait to reach the World Cup, losing a play-off to Switzerland this week.

Sheffield United are top of the Championship.

They beat Burton 3-1 to jump ahead of Wolves.

Elsewhere – Preston and Bolton ended goalless.

Chris Coleman has resigned as Wales manager – and it’s expected he’ll take charge at Championship side Sunderland.

The Welsh FA have confirmed he’s quit – saying they’re “extremely disappointed” with his decision.

There’s no mention of where he’s going in the statement – but it does say Coleman’s returning to club management.

He led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 – their first major tournament since 1958.

RUGBY

Ireland host Fiji in the second of their Autumn Internationals at the Aviva Stadium at 5.30 today.

The visitors lost 19-10 to Italy last weekend while Ireland enjoyed a record 35-point victory over South Africa.

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt is giving his fringe players an opportunity to impress with 13 changes from last week’s win.



GOLF

Padraig Harrington is the only Irish player to have made the cut at the R-S-M Classic on the P-G-A Tour.

He’s four after shooting a second-round 67 – both Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell missed the cut.



BOXING

Carl Frampton has his first fight since January this evening.

‘The Jackal’ takes on Horacio Garcia in the headline bout on ‘Frampton Re-Born’ at Belfast’s S-S-E Airtricity Arena.

Paddy Barnes and Jamie Conlan bout box for titles on the undercard.



HORSE RACING

18 runners today go to post for the feature race of the Cheltenham November Meet, the Bet Victor Gold Cup.

Mike Vince looks ahead http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/handicap.mp3

There is an early start at Punchestown today with the first of eight races due off at 12.05.

The feature race of the afternoon is the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle (2.20) which sees last season’s impressive Cheltenham Festival winner Lets Dance bid to make a winning return to action for Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh. She faces eight rivals with her biggest threat likely to be the Gordon Elliott-trained Barra according to the market.

The Racing Post Supporting Irish Stud & Stable Staff Beginners Chase (12.35) has attracted a high-class field and all eyes will be on the Albert Bartlett runner-up Monalee who makes his debut over fences for Henry De Bromhead and Davy Russell.

The going at Punchestown is soft to heavy.

Aidan O’Brien may have his sights set on more valuable targets in Hong Kong and Japan over the coming weeks as some of his Ballydoyle flag-bearers such as Highland Reel and Idaho compete in the far east, but he will surely be pleased with the progression of four-year-old filly Clear Skies, who made it back to back wins at Dundalk yesterday when taking the Dundalk Stadium – Light Up Your Night Handicap.

Benefitting from getting her head in front at the Louth venue seven days ago, the beautifully bred daughter of champion performer Sea The Stars won with authority as she stepped up in grade under Classic-winning jockey Wayne Lordan.

The JP McManus-owned filly cost 500,000gns as a yearling and is a half-sister to five winners including the brilliant Epsom Derby and Racing Post Trophy winner Motivator and Royal Ascot winner Macarthur.