RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock will lead the Irish Rugby team in their Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium today.

The Leinster flanker takes over the skipper’s duties as one of 13 changes for tomorrow’s November Test against Fiji.

Devin Toner and Andrew Conway are the only players retained from the win over South Africa.

Munster’s Chris Farrell will earn his first cap alongside Stuart McCloskey in a new look centre partnership

Coach Joe Schimdt thinks it will be a good test for Ireland’s newer players http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joenewer.mp3



SOCCER

Sheffield United can go top of the Championship this evening.

Chris Wilder’s side travel to fourth-from-bottom Burton Albion.

The other see Preston look to close the gap on the playoff spots when they play host to Bolton.

Both of those games kick off at 7.45.



Dundalk have tied down full-back Sean Gannon for the next three seasons.

He’s signed the lengthy deal with the Lilywhites who have fended off interest from Shamrock Rovers.



TENNIS

The semi-final line-up at the ATP World Tour Championship will be completed later with the final round of Group A matches.

First up, second placed Dominic Thiem faces David Goffin.

Grigor Dimitrov is already assured of a semi final spot, and will end the group unbeaten if he sees of Rafa Nadal’s replacement – Pablo Carreno-Busta.



RACING

The Cheltenham November meeting, seen by many as the most significant at the track outside the Festival in March, gets under way today.

Mike Vince previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cheltenham.mp3

The most valuable of eight races under the floodlights at Dundalk tonight is the Dundalk Stadium – Light Up Your Night Handicap (8.00) and it has attracted a field of nine.

Clear Skies was a winner on her last trip to Dundalk earlier this month and she represents this year’s 1,000 Guineas-winning combination of Aidan O’Brien and Padraig Beggy. The consistent Thunder Speed has been hitting the crossbar of late and he is sure to be popular with punters for Fozzy Stack and Chris Hayes in the same race.

Course specialist My Good Brother makes his 26th appearance at Dundalk in the opening Dundalk Stadium – Light Up Your Night Handicap (5.30) and he was successful on his last visit to Ireland’s only all-weather venue when scoring in September.

The action at Dundalk begins at 5.30 and the going is standard.