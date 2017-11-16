RUGBY

Joe Schmidt is expected to make wholesale changes to his Ireland side for Saturday’s test with Fiji.

The coach is set to rest a number of players that started last week’s thrashing of the Springboks.

After making his debut off the bench last week, there’s likely to be a first start for Darren Sweetnam on the wing.

The likes of Jack McGrath, James Ryan and Stuart McCloskey are among the names set to freshen up the side.

Assistant coach Ritchie Murphy says the management team have plenty of options……….

SOCCER

Everton continue to be frustrated in their hunt for a new manager.

They’ve had a second approach for Marco Silva rejected by Watford.

Everton’s first approach on Monday came with an offer of 10-million pounds in compensation, but was rejected out of hand.

The Toffees then made a second approach yesterday, and are ready to offer Silva a significant increase in his salary.

Sam Allardyce yesterday took himself out of the running as Everton continue to look elsewhere in their attempts to replace Ronald Koeman.

Daly’s Supervalu 13 Division 1

Listowel Celtic 4-1 Dingle Bay Rovers.

BADMINTON

Last evening in The Agri Auto Parts Div 4 ladies league.

Moyvane beat Causeway 5-1.

HORSE RACING

The Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase takes centre stage in Irish racing today, with the Tipperary venue hoping to see another champion emerge from the six-strong field such as previous heroes Imperial Call, Dorans Pride, Beef Or Salmon, Edredon Bleu, War of Attrition and Sizing Europe.

The first race is due off at 12.50 and the going is soft-to-heavy.

Trainer Gordon Elliott plans to run three in the feature.

Elliott spoke to Dave Keena about his intended runners………………

Elsewhere, Southwell is Standard with a 12.40 start.

Taunton is Good- good to firm in places and off at 1.05

Ludlow i s Good – good to soft in places and away at 1.25

Chelmsford is Standard with the opener at 5.25