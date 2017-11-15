TENNIS

Roger Federer is the first player through to the semis at the ATP World Tour Finals in London.

He beat Alexander Zverev in 3-sets to top his group with a match to spare last night.

David Goffin can join Federer in the semi finals today with a win over Grigor Dimitrov.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s suffered a cruel defeat in their latest Euro qualifier.

They conceded in the first minute of added time to lose 2-1 away to Norway, as Ireland surrendered their unbeaten record.

Germany now top Group 5 after a 5-2 win away to Israel.

====

In the friendly at Wembley, England and Brazil drew nil-nil.

In Cardiff, Wales were held to a 1-1 draw by Panama.

While Germany scored a last gasp leveller in a 2-2 draw with France in Cologne.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero’s been discharged from hospital in Russia after fainting while playing in a friendly for Argentina.

It happened during half-time of their defeat to Nigeria.

The Argentinean Football Federation says he went to hospital for “routine checks” as a “precaution”.

RUGBY

Ireland will find out later if their bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup has been successful.

South Africa are the favourites to land the tournament ahead of today’s vote.

France are also in contention.

HORSE RACING

Faugheen is set to finally make his return after 22-months out.

Trainer Willie Mullins says the 2015 Cheltenham Champion Hurdle-winner will make his return this Sunday at Punchestown.

Faugheen last saw action in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown in January 2016.