SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland can secure their place at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002 tonight.

The Boys in Green take on Denmark in the second leg of their play off at the Aviva Stadium.

The tie is evenly poised following a nil all draw in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Both managers have promised to play a more open, attacking style of game.

Irish boss Martin O’Neil says they will be aiming to win the match http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aim.mp3

Denmark manager Age Hareide thinks they will hold the upper hand if the match goes to extra time http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dane.mp3

Kick off is at 7.45.



While Ireland still have a hope of being in Russia next summer, Italy have none.

Their scoreless draw with Sweden last night in Milan meant they lost their playoff to Sweden 1-nil on aggregate.



The Republic of Ireland under-21s will today look to continue their unbeaten start to their European Championship qualifying group.

But Noel King’s side face their toughest game to date in Group 5, a trip to Norway.

Kick off in Drammen is at 6 o’clock, Irish time.



There are several international friendlies of note this evening as well.

Tottenham’s Eric Dier captains England as they welcome Brazil to Wembley.

Wales’ meeting with surprise World Cup qualifiers Panama in Cardiff could prove to be Chris Coleman’s final game in charge.

And world champions Germany face France in Cologne.



RUGBY

Schools U19 O’Brien Cup today;

Tarbert Comprehensive v Scoil Mhuire agus Ide at 1

The Ireland squad continue their preparations today for Saturday’s test with Fiji.

Sean Reidy and Jordi Murphy have joined up with the squad with Tommy O’Donnell and Dan Leavy both unavailable.

While Keith Earls and John Ryan both returned to Munster for treatment on respective hamstring and calf issues.



Luke Whitelock captains a youthful All Blacks side for their meeting with a France fifteen in Lyon this evening.

The hosts have called upon experienced players like Yoann Maestri, Francois Trinh-Duc and Maxime Mahcenaud.

Kick off in Lyon is at 5-to-6.

HORSE RACING

One of the most popular horses in Irish racing looks set to begin his season at Cheltenham on Friday.

Gordon Elliott’s Cause Of Causes was reported an intended runner for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

