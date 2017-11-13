SOCCER

Michael O’Neill has refused to discuss his future with Northern Ireland, following their play off defeat to Switzerland.

A nil all draw in Basel, handed the Swiss a 1-nil victory on aggregate.

A controversial first-leg penalty was the differance between the sides.

Former Shamrock Rovers manager O’Neill has been linked with the vacant posts at both Scotland and Rangers.



Italy trail Sweden 1-nil heading into tonight’s World Cup play off second leg in Milan.

The Italians are in danger of missing out on the finals for the first time since 1958.



GOLF

Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are set to tee it up at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week.

Lowry sealed his place at the final event of the European Tour season with a top-12 finish at yesterday’s Nedbank Golf Challenge – which was won by Branden Grace.

Dunne showed some good form ahead of Dubai by shooting a final round 66 in Sun City yesterday.



RACING

Former Cheltenham Champion Hurdle champion Faugheen is finally set for a return after 22-months out of action.

This Sunday’s Morgiana Hurdle is the target for the seven-time Grade One winner with owner Rich Ricci saying he’s also been entered in the Hatton’s Grace a few weeks later.

CYCLING

Ireland’s new madison pairing of Felix English and Marc Potts were 8th in the Track World Cup in Manchester.

Robyn Stewart finished 27th in the Sprint event.

