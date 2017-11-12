It’s advantage Australia after the first of two International Rules tests against Ireland.

The hosts will take a 10-point lead into the second game in Perth next Saturday after getting a 63-53 victory in Adelaide this morning.

Monaghan’s Conor McManus led the scoring for Ireland with 25 with Michael Murphy of Donegal adding 20.

GAELIC GAMES

Holders Slaughtneil are back into the Ulster Club Senior Football Final.

Second-half goals from Christopher Bradley and Sé McGuigan helped the Derry kingpins overcome Kilcar of Donegal by 2-17 to 17-points at Omagh.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland are all-square after the first leg of their World Cup qualification play-off with Denmark.

Martin O’Neill’s men finished 0-0 in Copenhagen – missing the chance to grab an important away goal.

The two sides meet again on Tuesday night in Dublin for a place in the finals.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter tells Sky Sports News, overall they can be happy with what they’ve achieved so far http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arryarter.mp3

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel’s still confident of making the World Cup.

He tells Sky Sports News they were the better team http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/betterteam.mp3

Northern Ireland need to win in Switzerland this evening if they’re to reach next summer’s World Cup Finals.

Michael O’Neill’s side trail 1-nil from Thursday night’s first leg in Belfast.

Croatia travel to Greece with a 4-1 advantage from the first leg of their playoff tie.

RUGBY

Ireland have a sensational start to their autumn internationals.

They thumped South Africa 38-3 in Dublin.

Joe Schmidt’s side ran in four tries as they overpowered their southern hemisphere opponents.

Schmidt tells Sky Sports News – he’s trying to keep everything in perspective http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/perspective.mp3

It was Leinster flanker Sean O’Brien’s 50th cap.

He tells Sky Sports News, it’s some way to celebrate http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/seanobrien.mp3

Next up they host Fiji.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Madison pairing of Lydia Gurley and Lydia Boylan narrowly were fourth in the second Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup on the 2017/2018 calendar.

In the Omnium Felix English finished 18th, and Shannon McCurley was 17th in the Keirin. The women’s Talent Transfer Team finished 12th in the Team Pursuit.

HORSE RACING

Navan stage their first high-class jumps card of the season this afternoon, with seven races down for decision including three Graded contests.

The Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle (1.40) is unquestionably the highlight of the afternoon which sees the reappearance of top-class mare Apple’s Jade, winner of three Grade 1 contests last season including the top mares hurdles at Cheltenham and Punchestown in the Spring. This won’t be a cakewalk though as he has to give 7lb to another top mare Jer’s Girl. Gavin Cromwell’s charge last came up against Apple’s Jade at Cheltenham in March and was still travelling when coming down three out.

The Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle (1.10) has attracted a field of six runners, the top-rated being the consistent Morgan, although he seems to have a very stiff task indeed in trying to give 10lb to the Willie Mullins-trained Stratum, easy winner of a Galway maiden hurdle in September on his only start.

Henry de Bromhead has last season’s Champion Chase winner Special Tiara in his care, and looks to have a very good chance of winning another top 2-mile chase with the Roger Brookhouse-owned Alisier D’Irlande in the Grade 2 thetote.com Fortria Chase (2.10).

The seven-race programme gets underway at 12.35 and the ground is soft to heavy, heavy in places after the weekends rain.

While Irish racing aficionados will be concentrated on the action at Navan, quite a few eyes will be paying attention to happenings across the water at Sandown where Cheltenham Gold Cup hopeful Might Bite makes his seasonal reappearance in the 3m intermediate chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained chaser rounded off last season with Grade 1 victories in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham and the Mildmay Novice Chase at Aintree but really entered the public consciousness with his Cheltenham success when doing his level best to throw the race away by hanging so violently to his right after the final fence.

A mercurial and most unpredictable talent, described recently by Gold Cup winning trainer Jessica Harrington as the opponent she fears most this season, he should face a relatively simple task under Nico De Boinville to get his season off to a winning start.

Gold Cup contenders are beginning to re-emerge and the next couple of weeks are bound to be exciting, especially with reigning Gold Cup winner Sizing John set to make his reappearance in the Betfair Chase at Haydock for Jessica Harrington in a couple of weeks, in the process setting out on the quest for the £1m Betfair bonus if a horse can win the Betfair Chase, King George Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.



