SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland this evening continue their bid to qualify for a first World Cup since 2002.

Martin O’Neill’s side are away to Denmark for the first leg of their playoff.

Glenn Whelan is expected to deputise for the suspended David Meyler in the Republic of Ireland midfield while Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward should be fit to start after shaking off injuries.

Ten Irish players are on yellow cards and in danger of missing the second leg.

Kick-off in Copenhagen is at a quarter-to-eight.

Manager Martin O’Neill says the team have shown what they can do in big games http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bigame.mp3



Italy are in danger of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The Azzurri were beaten 1-nil by Sweden in the first leg of their playoff in Stockholm last night.

England’s inexperienced side fought out a goalless draw with world champions Germany in their friendly at Wembley.

Boss Gareth Southgate gave debuts from the start to Jordan Pickford, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek – with Joe Gomez and Jack Cork coming off the bench for theirs.

Next up it’s Brazil on Tuesday.

Wales were well beaten by France.

They lost 2-nil in Paris, as they tried to cope without Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale – with their hosts also hitting the woodwork several times.

Chris Coleman’s side host Panama on Tuesday.



RUGBY

World Rugby say they’re standing by South Africa as the recommended hosts for the 2023 World Cup, ahead of next week’s vote in London.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont says they’ve clarified questions raised by the Irish and French bid teams and he insists the “the window for dialogue” is now closed until Wednesday’s secret ballot.

He added that the Irish proposal remains ‘incredibly competitive’.

Ireland host South Africa in their opening Autumn International at the Aviva Stadium at half-five this evening.

Connacht centre Bundee Aki makes his debut in the green of Ireland against the Springboks.

A win for the Boks would see them leapfrog Ireland up to fourth in the World rankings.

Former Ireland centre Brian O’Driscoll thinks the game will have some significance ahead of a potential meeting at the 2019 Rugby World Cup http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/brian-2.mp3

The women’s Barbarians team have won their first-ever game.

Tries from Irish internationals Tania Rosser and Ailis Egan and a penalty try helped the Baa-Baas beat Munster, captained by Kerry’s Siobhan Fleming, by 19-points to nil at Thomond Park.

ROWING

Killorglin Rowing Club athletes will head to the Marina in Cork on Saturday to partake in the Skibbereen Head of the River (HOR). The event is run over 3000m course and is divided into a number of so called Heads where distinctive boat categories start off together and race against time. The fastest time for each category wins a pennant. The heads are an ideal event for rowers to test their endurance and power output – due to a much longer racing distance, as well as management of direction and execution of a race plan.

Killorglin Rowing Club will be represented by the following crews/athletes:

Our newbies, the Women’s Junior 14 quad, it’s their first outing together and the crew consists of Airida Mateviciute, Orla McCarthy, Laoise Murphy and Olivia Moriarty coxed by Eimear O’Donovan. Airida and Orla also form a strong combination in the Women’s Junior 14 double scull. Rhiannon O’Donoghue, Anna Tyther, Katie Boyle and Eimear O’Donovan team up to race the Women’s Club quad, while Sean Houlihan and James McCarthy take on the Men’s Junior and Men’s Club single sculls respectively. Marcus Lavery will get his first taste of competitive racing in the Men’s Junior 14 single scull, having taken to the water only few months ago.

GAELIC GAMES

Slaughtneil continue the defence of their Ulster Club Senior Football crown this evening.

The Derry kingpins face Kilcar of Dongeal in the semi-finals at Healy Park at half-six.



ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean is hoping a ‘change of environment’ will help her fortunes around on the track in 2018.

The 1500-metres European medalist has ended her four-year partnership with coach Jerry Kiernan to move to Manchester later this month.

Mageean’s aiming to become ‘more consistent’ next season when she competes at the Commonwealth Games and European outdoors.



HORSE RACING

The jumps are well and truly back in full swing this weekend and particularly so at Naas on Saturday, when the Kildare venue plays host to an exceptionally high quality eight-race card featuring Grade One performers and potential stars of the future.

Noel Meade’s exciting bumper performer Red Jack makes his hurdles debut in the opening Irish Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at 12.05, with the JP McManus-owned four-year-old already taking prominence in some of the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdle shortlists for next March.

The Grade Three Poplar Square Chase looks a cracker over two miles, with recent Down Royal third Ball D’Arc squaring off against talented second season novice chaser Ordinary World, while Willie Mullins waits in the wings with his capable but potentially not the easiest to train American Tom.

Ballyhale, County Kilkenny trainer Ellmarie Holden will bid for Grade Three glory in the Fishery Lane Hurdle as her stable star Ex Patriot attempts to bounce back from a below par run on the Flat at Leopardstown. Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien saddles recent Wexford winner Early Doors while Gordon Elliott is double-handed with Delta Work and Duca De Thaix.

The Hospitality At Naas Maiden Hurdle is as good a race of its kind to be ran so far this season, with Cheltenham Champion Bumper fourth Next Destination tackling potentially reformed character Pallasator, smart bumper performer Paloma Blue and Longford trainer Paul Flynn’s unbeaten Sally Park – all of whom are making their first starts over hurdles.

A couple of competitive handicaps build towards the Paddy Power Fast & Convenient Phone Betting Beginners Chase at 3.30, with dual Grade One-winning novice hurdler Bacardys making his chasing bow for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, as Ruby Walsh misses this weekend’s action due to injury. Gordon Elliott’s De Plotting Shed and Noel Meade’s Snow Falcon are also sure to give the top-class talent plenty to think about in the two mile and three furlong contest.

The first race is due off at 12.05 and the going at Naas is soft.

CYCLING

Action kicked off in Manchester yesterday for Ireland in the second Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup on the 2017/2018 calendar, with three Irish riders in action. Lydia Boylan finished the Omnium in 15th place, after a full evening of action, Marc Potts was 13th in the Men’s Scratch Race, and Lydia Gurley was 14th in the Women’s Scratch Race.

Potts has had an incredible debut to bunch racing on the world stage, clocking up a fourth place in the Scratch Race at the European Track Championships and fifth in last week’s Track World Cup in Pruszcow, Poland.

“Sometimes you’re the hammer, and sometimes you’re the nail,” said a disappointed Potts after the race. “Last night I was the nail. Unfortunately, it didn’t go well for me. I didn’t feel great from the start and knew I was going to struggle.”

Potts will be lining up in the Madison on Sunday with Felix English, in the absence of Mark Downey, and is looking forward to the challenge – “I hope I come around a bit for Sunday, the Madison has been a big goal of mine, so I feel pressure to perform in it.”

In the Women’s Scratch Race, Gurley was equally disappointed, having raced an attacking 10km race – “It was a fairly attacking race. I tried, I went out hard and I thought the small group chasing me would work for the lap, but it took them quite a few laps to catch me, and then they didn’t want to work. It was one of those moves that if it worked it would be epic, but it didn’t.”

Gurley will be competing with Boylan in the Madison on Saturday, an event in which they won a European silver medal last month – “The legs are there, and hopefully I can use them a bit better in the Madison today.”

Today is a big day for Team Ireland, with eight riders in action, including the newly formed Talent ID/Transfer squad, who will be competing in the Women’s Team Pursuit. The World Cup runs from Friday 10th November to Sunday 12th November.

RESULTS:

Men’s Scratch Race

Gold PANASSENKO Nikita (Kazakhstan)

Silver MOULD Jonathan (Wales)

Bronze STROETINGA Wim (The Netherlands)

13th POTTS Marc (Ireland)

Women’s Scratch Race

Gold BARBIERI Rachele (Italy)

Silver YANG Qianyu (Hong Kong)

Bronze D’HOORE Jolien (Belgium)

14th GURLEY Lydia (Ireland)

Women’s Omnium

Gold VALENTE Jennifer (USA)

Silver ARCHIBALD Katie (Great Britain)

Bronze DIDERIKSEN Amalie (Denmark)

15th BOYLAN Lydia (Ireland