RUGBY

Bundee Aki looks set to be named in an Irish Rugby team for the first time today.

Reports claim the Auckland native, who qualifies for Ireland through the residency rule will be selected in the centre for Saturday’s November Test against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

21 year old Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale could be handed his first home start, but there are injury concerns over Keith Earls.

The Limerick man is said to have picked up a knock while training.

Earls is heading into his 10th year with the Irish senior squad, but says he is still eager to pull on the green jersey.

Joe Schmidt will reveal his starting fifteen at 1.45 after the team have one last session this morning.

Schmidt’s South African counterpart Alister Coetzee is also set to name his side today.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington will look to build on last week’s fine showing at the Turkish Airlines Open this week.

He plays alongside Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel for the opening rounds of the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

Shane Lowry’s got Andres Romero and Benjamin Hebert for company today.

Meanwhile, Paul Dunne will be alongside some fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls in Matt Fitzpatrick and Bernd Wiesberger.

SOCCER

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says they’re determined not to waste their chance to reach the World Cup.

They’re at home to Switzerland tonight in the first leg of their play-off at 7.45.

The country last went to the tournament in 1986 and Davis says the players are fully aware of that wait………..

The Republic of Ireland are preparing to fly out for Saturday’s World Cup play off first leg against Denmark.

The squad will head to Copenhagen today following a training session at Abbotstown.

Jeff Hendrick is expected to be back in action after a scan on a glute issue came back clear.

FAI U17 New Balance Cup , 3rd Round Draw (Last 32) .

Tralee Dynamos (Kerry) v Greystones United (Wicklow) .

Killarney Celtic (Kerry) v Freebooters Fc (Kilkenny) .

Doughlas Hall or Everton (Cork) v Killarney Athletic (Kerry) .

Mungret Regional v Parkvilla United .

Peake Villa v Drogheda Boys .

Conn Rangers v Clonmany Shamrocks .

Stella Maris or Avonmore v Regional United .

Maree Oranmore v Ardee Celtic .

Blarney United or Leeds v Corduff Fc .

Nenagh Fc v Aisling Annacotty .

Portlaoise or Newbridge Utd v Manulla .

Coachford or Mayfield United v Evergreen or Clonmel Celtic .

Carrigaline or Lakewood Ath v St Marys or Avonmore FC .

Passage Afc or Midelton Fc v Willow Park .

Holycross v Greenview or Castleview .

St Kevins Boys v Ballygalway Celtic .

3rd Round to be played on or before 18th/19th November 2017.

BADMINTON

Last evening in The Speedys Bar Moyvane Div 4 Men’s league, Ballyheigue defeated Iveragh 5-1.

HORSE RACING

The Willie Mullins-trained Brahma Bull will look to make it four-wins from four starts at Thurles this afternoon.

The Ruby Walsh mount makes his debut over hurdles in the Maiden Hurdle.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post at 12.55 with the going Yielding- yielding to soft in places.

Elsewhere, Newbury is Good to Soft- soft in places and away at 12.40

Market Rasen is Good to Soft with a 1pm start

Ludlow is Good and off at 1.20

Chelmsford City is Standard with the opener at 5.15