HORSE RACING

Joseph O’Brien became the youngest trainer to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup when his Rekindling led home an Irish 1-2-3 in the race earlier this morning.

Just 24 years of age Joseph saw Rekindling out battle Johannes Vermeer who is trained by his father Aidan.

In 3rd was the Willie Mullins trained Max Dynamite.

Winning trainer Joseph O’Brien http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/job.mp3

Today’s Irish action takes place at Fairyhouse Racecourse and it could be a big day for Meath trainer Gordon Elliott, who saddles seven runners on the card including the unbeaten Monbeg Worldwide.

The winner of his sole point-to-point start before going on to win three bumpers for the Longwood handler, the strapping five-year-old makes his first start over hurdles in the Book Your Christmas Party At Fairyhouse December 16th Maiden Hurdle.

Stablemate, The Storyteller, also makes his seasonal reappearance in the www.fairyhouse.ie Hurdle after missing March’s Cheltenham Festival through injury, having been one of the most fancied Irish handicap horses in contention at the Cotswolds.

Elsewhere on the card, the Fairyhouse Ladies Handicap Chase looks ultra competitive, with Wicklow trainer Francis Flood hoping his six-year-old mare The Bay Birch can get off the mark under Katie Walsh, while Kilkenny handler Dick Donohoe will saddle veteran Tomcoole Lad, who recently won at Galway.

The first race is due off at 12.55 and the going at Fairyhouse is yielding-to-soft.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad will train again at Abbotstown this morning, ahead of Saturday’s first leg of the World Cup playoff with Denmark.

The focus will be on Jeff Hendrick, with Martin O’Neill saying the Burnley midfielder has an unspecified injury, believed to be a glute issue.

The Irish boss says the signs are good http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moneill-1.mp3



West Ham are expected to confirm David Moyes as their new manager today.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss will replace Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian was sacked with the club in the relegation zone after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Liverpool.

Moyes will be tasked with securing the Hammers’ Premier League status, and will be handed a six-month contract at the London Stadium.



RUGBY

The Ireland squad continue their preparations today ahead of Saturday’s autumn international with the Springboks.

Joe Schmidt has a full squad to choose from after those players released for provincial duty at the weekend all returned unscathed.

The head coach faces the media today, and is likely to publicly face questions over Simon Zebo’s omission from the squad for the first time.

Over in the South African camp, their assistant coach – a Munster head coach in-waiting – Johann van Graan is due to face the media today as well.