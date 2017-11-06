SOCCER

Cork City manager John Caulfield is determined to build on this season’s success.

The Leesiders completed the League and Cup double at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

They beat Dundalk on penalties in a dramatic F-A-I Cup final.

Caulfield says City have no interest in resting their laurels

Cork also won the F-A-I Women’s Cup final, defeating U-C-D Waves 1-nil.



The Republic of Ireland train an Abbottstown today as preparations get underway for the World Cup playoff with Denmark.

Preston striker Sean Maguire looks set to miss the games due to a hamstring injury.

Richard Keogh and John O’Shea are also doubtful.

Manchester City have opened up an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They defeated Arsenal 3-1while their closest challengers Manchester United fell to a 1-nil loss away to Chelsea.

United are level on points with Tottenham, with Chelsea one point further back.

Elsewhere Everton defeated Watford 3-2 in an incredible tie.

Everton trailed 2-nil in the second half, while the visitors also missed a penalty in the 101st minute.

RUGBY

Ireland are training today at Carton House as they prepare to take on South Africa in their first November international this weekend.

The game against South Africa is the first of three tests – with ties against Fiji and Argentina to follow.



CYCLING

Ireland’s Felix English finished 8th in the Omnium at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Poland.

In the Women’s Madison Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley finished tenth, and Shannon McCurley placed 21st in the Keirin.

