SOCCER

For the third year in a row Cork City take on Dundalk in the final of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup.

The last two finals have been decided in extra-time, with Cork winning 12 months ago and Dundalk the year previously.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 5.30.

It’s one of the biggest days in the Premier League season so far with two games involving last year’s top 5.

At 2.15 leaders Manchester City are at home to Arsenal, and then at 4.30 Jose Mourinho visits his former club as Chelsea host Manchester United.

At the same time Everton host Watford and first up at noon Tottenham take on Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are only outside of the Premier League’s top four on goal difference.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won 4-1 at West Ham.

Leeds lost 3-1 at Brentford in the Championship – missing their chance to move into the top six.

Aston Villa captain John Terry has confirmed he’s facing a lengthy lay-off through injury.

The former Chelsea and England central defender suffered a broken metatarsal in his side’s 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

GAELIC GAMES

The focus today is on the provincial club hurling championships.

In Munster it’s semi-final day – Ballygunner play host to Sixmilebridge at Walsh Park, while at the Gaelic Grounds Na Piarsaigh take on Blackrock.

In Leinster there are three quarter-finals down for decision.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Cuala of Dublin face Kilkenny champions Dicksboro.

Elsewhere Camross face Mount Leinster Rangers, and Kilcormac-Killoughey meet Castletown Geoghegan.

All of today’s games throw-in at 2.

CYCLING

Ireland finished the second day of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Poland with two top five finishes; Marc Potts in the Scratch Race and the Madison pairing of Felix English and Mark Downey.

HORSE RACING

NAAS

First Race: 12.20

With Colin Keane having secured his first jockey’s championship, the only thing up for grabs in that sphere on the final day of the turf Flat season is the apprentice championship with Oisin Orr and Killian Leonard separated by one winner at the start of the day. It is Orr’s to lose, and the young Donegal rider looks to have the best chance of the two of adding to his tally on the Tony Martin-trained Maid In Manhattan in the 1m4f maiden (3.30).

The feature is the Naas November Handicap (3.00), and the one likely to take the beating is the Charles Byrnes-trained Wonder Laish. He impressed when landing the Leopardstown October Handicap last weekend under today’s rider Colm O’Donoghue, and carries only the mandatory 7lb of his allotted 15lb penalty for that victory. The extra two furlongs should be in his favour, and while this is a tougher task against the likes of Swamp Fox, he could well be up to it.

An eight-race programme at Naas gets underway at 12.20.

CORK

First race: 1.05

A good quality jumping card at Cork on Sunday features the Paddy Power Cork Grand National (3.15), and the one all eyes will be on here is Racing Pulse. The ex-Rebecca Curtis-trained gelding makes his debut here for Willie Mullins, and if making the desired improvement in this contest, he could prove the blot on the handicap that a few similar horses from this yard have proved in similar contests in the past.

Gordon Elliott will fancy his chances of saddling a winner or two. The very promising Cracking Smart has two seasoned Mullins novices in Fabulous Saga and Robin Des Foret to beat in the 3m Listed novice hurdle (1.40), while easy Limerick scorer Jury Duty will be favoured to win the Grade 3 novice chase (2.40) although he faces two good novices in Bamako Moriviere and Woodland Opera.

A seven race programme at Cork gets away at 1.05.