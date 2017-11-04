RUGBY

Munster ran in seven tries at Irish Independent Park to hammer Bernard Jackman’s Dragons 49-points to 6 in the Pro 14.

All tries were converted by man of the match JJ Hanrahan.

Leinster ran in three tries but went down 31-21 to a Glasgow side yet to taste defeat.

Today in the Pro14 Connacht and Ulster are both in action against South African opposition.

They kick off at 1 in Port Elizabeth where Southern Kings entertain Ulster.

Connacht host the Cheetahs from 7.35.



SOCCER

After shoring up their defence and putting together back-to-back wins, Liverpool will be tested away to West Ham later.

That’s the late kick-off in the Premier League this evening.

The early kick-off will see if Claude Puel can continue his revival of Leicester as they travel to Stoke.

Huddersfield will look to recover from last week’s defeat at Liverpool when they play host to West Brom.

Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle welcome Bournemouth to St. James’s Park.

Burnley go to Southampton.

And Chris Hughton’s Brighton make the trip to face Swansea.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are both in a tie for 22nd at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on the PGA Tour.

JJ Spaun holds a three shot lead on 11 under.



CYCLING

Mark Downey was the top finisher for Ireland in the first day of action at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland, finishing 8th in the Points Race. Downey had qualified for the final earlier today, finishing second in his heat. Lydia Gurley finished 14th in her Points Race and 20th in the Scratch Race this evening.

Downey has had a dominant year on both the track and road, winning five medals at the track world cups last season, as well as recording Ireland’s top finish in the World Road Championships in September.

The gold medal in the Points Race went to Nikita Panassenko (Kaz), the only rider to lap the field. Greece’s Christos Volikakis, who was fifth in the recent European Championships, took the silver, with Liam Bertazzo from Italy winning bronze.

It was a busy night for recent European silver medallist, Lydia Gurley, with the finals of the Women’s Points Race and Scratch Race separated by just 40 minutes.

Gurley was pleased to be racing this week, following an injury at the London Six Day last week. Speaking after her race she said: “Considering that I spent last Saturday night in a London hospital thinking I broke my leg, I’m happy to be here giving it a go.”

An incident in last week’s Tempo Race was the cause “I crashed in the tempo race, and the pedal went into my leg. I still have some pain and swelling, but it’s time now to rest up and get ready for Sunday. Racing didn’t go my way today, but sometimes that’s the way it goes.”

Gold, silver and bronze in the Points Race went to the only three riders to lap the field – Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky (gold), Ganna Solovei from Ukraine (silver) and France’s Coralie Demay (bronze).

Earlier today the heats of the Scratch Race Marc Potts continued his top form, finishing second and qualifying for tomorrow’s final. Tomorrow will also see Robyn Stewart compete in the Sprint, Lydia Boylan in the Omnium, and the mighty duo of Mark Downey and Felix English compete in the Men’s Madison.

HORSE RACING

After saddling his 27th Group or Grade 1 winner this year with the victory of Mendelssohn in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf on Friday, Aidan O’Brien sets his guns on several targets at Del Mar this evening in his bid to set a record for Group 1 victories in a year that could be very hard to surpass.

The best hope from Ballydoyle would appear to be Highland Reel in the Longines Breeders Cup Turf. Seamie Heffernan rode the globetrotting star to an enterprising victory in this race last year at Santa Anita, Ryan Moore takes the ride this time, and with his main rival Ulysses ruled out of the race overnight, he would appear to have a favourite’s chance.

Dual 2000 Guineas scorer Churchill tackles dirt for the first time and appears to be up against it in the Breeders Cup Classic, which concludes this two-day bonanza, while top-rated juvenile U S Navy Flag is another to race on this surface for the first time in the Breeders Cup Juvenile.

Add in the likes of Roly Poly and Lancaster Bomber in the Breeders Cup Mile, Rhododendron in the Filly & Mare Turf, and Declarationofpeace in the Listed Juvenile Turf Sprint, it could indeed lead to some very interesting viewing for Irish racing fans.

The JNwine.com Champion Chase takes centre stage at Down Royal on Saturday with a field of eight facing the starter at 2.30pm. Road To Riches, winner of this Grade 1 contest for Navan trainer Noel Meade three years ago, is one of four Gigginstown House Stud-owned runners in the 3m contest. Henry de Bromhead, successful with Valseur Lido 12 months ago, runs their Sub Lieutenant while Gordon Elliott, victorious with subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Don Cossack two years ago, runs outsider Outlander, this pair having finished first and second respectively at this meeting 12 months ago.

The Mouse Morris-trained Alpha Des Obeaux completes the Gigginstown quartet but the market is headed by last season’s Irish Grand National hero Our Duke from the Jessica Harrington stable, the mount of Robbie Power. The race also includes two JP McManus-owned runners including sole overseas challenger More Of That from the Jonjo O’Neill yard partnered by Barry Geraghty.

The supporting Grade 2 MycarNeedsA.com Chase (3.05) has also attracted a field of eight headed by Noel Meade’s Disko who lines up here instead of the big one. One of five Gigginstown runners declared, this strapping grey ended last season beating Anibale Fly in Grade 1 company at Punchestown last April and Tony Martin’s runner renews rivalry again along with the fourth home that day A Toi Phil, trained by the in-form Elliott, who bagged a treble at the Ulster track earlier.

In what looks a cracking card the €50,000 Billecart-Salmon Handicap Hurdle (1.55) looks a wide-open heat headed by the Karl Thornton-trained Wakea who won this race 12 months ago and ran here earlier in the day when fourth behind the classy Melon.

The going at Down Royal is currently soft, yielding in places.

Colin Keane edged closer to his first jockeys’ championship at Dundalk last night as the well-fancied It’s Two O Clock got off the mark at the first time of asking in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Winning Meath trainer Ger Lyons’ has been enjoying a tremendous year and stable jockey Keane is now on 98 winners for the season, with a handful of chances to make it a seasonal century before the weekend is out.