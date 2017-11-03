GOLF

Padraig Harrington is just one shot off the lead heading into the second round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Dubliner has spent the night on six under par.

Joost Luiten, Nicolas Colsaerts and Haydn Porteous share the top of the leaderboard.

Paul Dunne is 4 under, with Shane Lowry a further shot back.

SOCCER

There were no excuses from Everton caretaker David Unsworth after they saw their hopes of a place in the knockout phase of the Europa League come to an end.

They were beaten 3-nil away to Lyon to remain bottom of Group E and unable to progress further.

It is the Toffee’s fifth straight defeat in all competitions.

Unsworth says Sunday’s Premier League game with Watford will be like a “cup final” http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/unsworth-1.mp3

Arsenal have secured their place in the knockout phase of the Europa League with two group games to spare.

That’s despite being held to a goalless draw at home by Red Star Belgrade.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger admits it was a below par performance http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/europa-2.mp3

Patrice Evra made a piece of unwanted history last night.

He became the first player to be sent off BEFORE a Europa League game for aiming a kick at one of his own fans.

The Marseille defender was dismissed after appearing to strike one of the travelling support ahead of their Group I game with Portuguese side, Guimaraes.



Wolves can open up a four-point gap at the top of the Championship tonight.

They welcome Fulham to Molineux where kick off is at 7.45.



RUGBY

There’s a debut for South African flanker Chris Cloete in Munster’s Pro 14 meeting with Bernard Jackman’s Dragons tonight.

The game at Irish Independent Park is to be Rassie Erasmus’ final game in charge of the province.

There are also starts for Simon Zebo and JJ Hanrahan tonight.

Leinster are the latest side tasked with ending Glasgow’s 100 per cent start to the Pro 14 season.

Leo Cullen has handed a debut to centre Conor O’Brien for tonight’s game, while Josh Murphy could make a first appearance from the bench at Scotstoun.

Both of those games have 7.35 starts, as does the meeting of Scarlets and Benetton.

CYCLING

Seven Irish riders will be competing in the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Poland this weekend.

Racing kicks off at 11 this morning, with Mark Downey, Marc Potts and Lydia Gurley competing.