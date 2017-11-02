GAA

A record equalling seven Galway players have been included in the 2017 Hurling All Stars.

There are five awards for Waterford, but Kilkenny are without a single representative for only the second time since 1996.

All Ireland winning captain David Burke and Joe Canning both earn their fourth All Stars.

Their Galway team mates Padraic Mannion, Conor Cooney, Conor Whelan and Geroid McInearney are named for the first time.

Waterford’s Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh wins his 4th award, 10 years after his first, while the Decie’s Stephen O’Keeffe edges out Anthony Nash in the goalkeeping head to head.

The team in full is…….

GOALKEEPER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford)

DEFENDERS

2. Padraic Mannion (Galway)

3. Daithí Burke (Galway)

4. Noel Connors (Waterford)

5. Padraic Maher (Tipperary)

6. Gearóid McInerney (Galway)

7. Mark Coleman (Cork)

MIDFIELDERS

8. Jamie Barron (Waterford)

9. David Burke (Galway)

FORWARDS

10. Kevin Moran (Waterford)

11. Joe Canning (Galway)

12. Michael Walsh (Waterford)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway)

14. Conor Cooney (Galway)

15. Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Joe Kernan has confirmed that the International Rules series will be his final management job.

The Crossmaglen man turned 63 in April, with the peak of his management career leading Armagh to All Ireland success in 2002.

As a club manager, Kernan helped kickstart the dominance of Crossmaglen Rangers, guiding them win 3 All Ireland titles in four years.

The A G M of Coiste Scor Chiarrai took place at the Austin Stack Park, last evening;

There is just one change from last year with P J Mulvihill, Moyvane coming in as Chief Steward.

All remaining Officers were returned unopposed.

Chairperson Leona Twiss Miltown/Castlemaine

Vice Chairman Jackie Walsh St. Senans

Secretary Suzanne Ni Laoire Dromid Pearses

Assistant Secretaries Mary Philpott, Currow, Siobhain Casey, Renard

Treasurers Anita English, St. Marys, Cahersiveen, Therese Keating Na Gaeil

P R O Jack Hennessy, St. Marys, Asdee

Chief Steward P J Mulvihill, Moyvane

Munster Council Delegates Jackie Walsh, St. Senans, Tom Herlihy Ballymacelligott

RUGBY

Andrew Conway is out of Ireland’s first international of the autumn series.

The Munster winger will miss the Sprinboks’ visit to the Aviva after picking up a one-week suspension following on from his red card against Connacht.

Conway was dismissed for a late hit on Jack Carty at the Sportsground.

A disciplinary panel adjuged the incident warranted a two-week ban, but Conway had the second week struck off for his previous good record.

SOCCER

Aston Villa went fifth in the Championship last night with a 2-nil win away to Preston.

That game ended with eight Ireland players on the pitch.

Birmingham continue to hover just above the relegation zone following a 2-nil defeat at home to Brentford.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is first of the Irish into action this morning at the Turkish Airlines Open.

He has a chance to impress European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn up close when they play alongside Jordan Smith.

Padraig Harrington is alongside the in-form Joost Luiten and Alexander Levy.

While Paul Dunne plays with Andy Sullivan and Victory Dubuisson.

BADMINTON

Last evening in The Munster premier men’s League Div 1, Carrigaline beat Kingdom 3-1

HORSE RACING

It’s a long way from Tralee to Dundalk, but the drive home was a lot shorter for trainer Tom Cooper as he landed the www.dundalkstadium.com Maiden with the Colin Keane-ridden Bid Adieu last evening.

It was a win which put Keane nine clear in the jockey’s championship and surely makes his lead unassailable.

The winner looks likely to go to England according to Cooper……………………..