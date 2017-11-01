SOCCER

It was a dreadful night for Chelsea in the Champions League as they were thrashed 3-nil at Roma.

The Italian side have replaced them at the top of Group C.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was far from happy, giving a very clear message to his players………….

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says they’re focused on winning all six of their Champions League group games.

His side made it four out of four by beating Benfica 2-nil at Old Trafford.

It looks likely they’ll now finish top of Group A.

Mourinho says if they do, there’s no guarantee it’ll count for anything………………………

Celtic’s focus is now on Europa League qualification after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Bayern join P-S-G in advancing to the knockout stages from Celtic’s group.

Barcelona were held to a scoreless draw at Olympiakos while Juve drew 1-1 at Sporting.

Simon Grayson has been sacked after just 18 games as Sunderland manager, with the team 22nd in the Championship.

His departure was announced 17 minutes after a 3-3 draw with bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers last night.

Republic of Ireland internationals John O’Shea, Marc Wilson, Darron Gibson and Aiden McGeady all started last night’s game.

Hibernian are up to third in the Scottish Premiership after winning 3-nil at Kilmarnock.

Victory takes Neil Lennon’s newly-promoted side above Motherwell and Rangers.

Defeat for Kilmarnock was their first under new manager Steve Clarke after draws against the two Old Firm clubs.

RUGBY

Ireland captain Rory Best says their 2023 Rugby World Cup bid team will battle on – despite being ranked as the weakest proposal by a World Rugby technical review group yesterday.

They found that Ireland was more ‘risky’ than South Africa or France due to the work needed on Irish stadiums ahead of the tournament.

But Best says big stadiums don’t guarantee a great tournament………………….

HORSE RACING

Irish Grand National winner Our Duke looks set to make his comeback in the Grade 1 JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal on Saturday, with the drop to three miles – five furlongs shorter than his Fairyhouse romp – of no concern to jockey Robbie Power.

Last year’s winner Valseur Lido is one of six Gigginstown-owned contenders among 11 remaining entries after forfeits on Tuesday, although Road To Respect, Disko and Alpha Des Obeaux are also entered for the Grade 2 Chase on the same card.

The duel between Colin Keane and Pat Smullen continues this week at Dundalk as both riders are due to take seven mounts at the Louth venue, with Keane seven clear of the reigning champion.

The first race goes to post at 10-past-five with the going Standard.

Elsewhere, Nottingham is Good to Soft- good in places with a 12.30 start.

Fakenham is Good and off at 1.10

Taunton is Good to firm – good in places and away at 1.20

Kempton is Standard to Slow with the opener at 4.25