RUGBY

It is a defining day for Ireland’s hopes of hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

A bid evaluation report will be released this morning.

It is expected to recommend that either Ireland, France or South Africa stage the tournament.

The World Rugby Council is set to follow that recommendation when the final decision is made with a vote in London next month.

France and South Africa have made large financial commitments, but bid ambassador Brian O’Driscoll says it is not all about the money http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bid.mp3

SOCCER

Burnley have climbed to 7th place on the Premier League table after beating Newcastle 1-nil at Turf Moor last night.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick scored the winning goal in the 74th minute.

The victory came as Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary in charge of the club.

The 46 year old is being linked with the managerial vacancy at Everton.

Dyche says he remains focused on his current job http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/burn.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

The GAA will unveil their Master Fixtures Plan for 2018 later this morning.

The plan is set to be one of the most radical in years following the introduction of drastic changes to the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships.

The All-Ireland hurling final is expected to be confirmed for mid August, with the football final likely three weeks later – rather than two – due to the visit of Pope Francis.

The Allianz Leagues will also be concluded earlier to allow for club fixtures to be held before the start of the Championships.

St Vincent’s have been crowned Dublin Senior Football champions for the 4th time in 5 years.

A Diarmuid Connolly goal handed his team a 1-08 to 8 points victory over Ballymun Kickhams in the final at Parnell Park last night.



SOCCER

The Champions League returns tonight with Manchester United, Chelsea and Celtic all in action.

United, who have won all three games so far, can effectively seal qualification into the Round of 16 if they beat Benfica at Old Trafford.

Chelsea also sit top of their group with 7 points from 9 – they’ve a tricky tie away to Italian side Roma.

While Celtic have another massive task ahead of them as they welcome Bayern Munich to Parkhead.

All those games kick off at 7.45.

There are also 10 games in the SkyBet Championship.

Among them, league leaders Sheffield United make the trip to QPR, while second placed Wolves are away to Norwich City.

Both those games get underway at 7.45.

At the same time in the Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock face Hibernian.

HORSE RACING

Cork rider Davy Russell extended his lead over Ruby Walsh to three in the Irish title race (61-58) with a double at Galway, initiated aboard the Pat Kelly-trained Presenting Percy.

Last season’s Cheltenham Festival Pertemps Final hero put in a flawless display of jumping on his chasing debut after which Russell said, “It’s a great start for him, but credit to Pat Kelly. He was like a ballerina out there with his jumping.” Kelly himself added: “I’m very happy with that and so was Davy. We’ll see where we go from here, he jumped well in a bloody good race and I would hope that he can do at least as well over fences as he did over hurdles. There’s plenty to work with and he’s an exciting horse for the future.”

Russell, who added a second winner on the day following a patient ride on Just Janice for veteran Waterford trainer John Kiely, was crowned Irish champion twice before (2011/12 and 2012/13) while Walsh, who scored earlier also at Galway aboard Call It Magic for his brother-in-law Ross O’Sullivan, has won the title 12 times.