BOXING

Katie Taylor is the new W-B-A lightweight world boxing champion.

The 2012 Olympic champion won on points with all the judges in her title bout with Anahi Sanchez at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

A five-time world champ at amateur level, it’s the Bray women’s first professional title and it extends her record to 7 wins from 7 as a pro.

Meanwhile Anthony Joshua retained his WBA and IBF heavyweight boxing world titles.

He stopped Carlos Takam in the tenth round in Cardiff.

RUGBY

Two second half tries from scrum-half Luke McGrath helped Leinster defeat Ulster by 25-points to 10 in The Guinness PRO-14 at Kingspan Stadium.

It’s just the Blues’ second win in Belfast since 2012.

SOCCER

It’s now three wins in a row in all competitions for Chelsea.

The Premier League champions are in the top four after Eden Hazard’s goal gave them a 1-nil victory at Bournemouth.

GREYHOUNDS

There was 1 Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night.

The 7/4 priced Dumas won Race 9 by 2 and 1/2 lenghts for Des Grace, Tralee in 28.34

GOLF

England’s Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose overhauled an eight-shot deficit on the final day to win Shanghai’s World Golf Championships event.

He finished on 14-under after shooting a 5-under par 67.

World number one Dustin Johnson capitulated to close his weekend out with a final round of 77 – he went into today with a six-shot lead.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne had a poor final round, he shot a 79 to finish on 1 over par.