BOXING
Katie Taylor is the new W-B-A lightweight world boxing champion.
The 2012 Olympic champion won on points with all the judges in her title bout with Anahi Sanchez at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
A five-time world champ at amateur level, it’s the Bray women’s first professional title and it extends her record to 7 wins from 7 as a pro.
Meanwhile Anthony Joshua retained his WBA and IBF heavyweight boxing world titles.
He stopped Carlos Takam in the tenth round in Cardiff.
RUGBY
Two second half tries from scrum-half Luke McGrath helped Leinster defeat Ulster by 25-points to 10 in The Guinness PRO-14 at Kingspan Stadium.
It’s just the Blues’ second win in Belfast since 2012.
SOCCER
It’s now three wins in a row in all competitions for Chelsea.
The Premier League champions are in the top four after Eden Hazard’s goal gave them a 1-nil victory at Bournemouth.
GREYHOUNDS
There was 1 Kerry winner in Shelbourne Park last night.
The 7/4 priced Dumas won Race 9 by 2 and 1/2 lenghts for Des Grace, Tralee in 28.34
GOLF
England’s Olympic gold medallist Justin Rose overhauled an eight-shot deficit on the final day to win Shanghai’s World Golf Championships event.
He finished on 14-under after shooting a 5-under par 67.
World number one Dustin Johnson capitulated to close his weekend out with a final round of 77 – he went into today with a six-shot lead.
Ireland’s Paul Dunne had a poor final round, he shot a 79 to finish on 1 over par.