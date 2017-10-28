SOCCER

Galway have been relegated to the First Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

Shane Keegan’s side, who needed to win, lost 4-3 at home to Dundalk on the last night of the season.

Sligo Rovers and St Pat’s are both safe.

Rovers drew 0-0 at Drogheda while St Pat’s secured a 1-all draw at Derry.

Champions Cork City received the trophy after their 1-nil victory against Bray.

Shamrock Rovers finished third after a 3-1 win over Limerick while Bohs beat Finn Harps 3-1.

===

Sheffield United are the new leaders of the Sky Bet Championship.

They beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road to climb to the top of the table.

It’s second against third in the Premier League this lunchtime where Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs have a poor record record at Old Trafford, losing on 20 of their last 25 trips to United, and they’re also without injured striker Harry Kane.

The sides go into the half-twelve kick-off locked on 20-points each after nine games.

Manchester City start the day with a five-point lead at the summit of the table and look to make it 10 wins from 10 when they go to West Brom in one of five games at 3pm.

Huddersfield, who beat Manchester United last week, travel to Liverpool, Crystal Palace host West Ham in a London derby, Watford are at home to Stoke and Arsenal take on Swansea.

The evening game sees Chelsea to to Bournemouth.

RUGBY

Connacht have beaten Munster 20-16 in The Guinness PRO-14.

Kerry’s Ultan Dillane spoke to Oisin Langan after the game…………

GREYHOUNDS

There was 1 Kerry winners in Shelbourne Park last night.

The 6/4 priced Burnt Oak Myth won Race 5 by 3 and 1/2 lenghts for Patrick O’ Sullivan in 29.98