RUGBY

Munster will look to close the gap on Conference A leaders Glasgow in the Pro 14 tonight.

Andrew Conway, John Ryan and Mark Flanagan come into the side that beat Racing last week for their inter-pro derby with Connacht at the Sportsground.

The hosts have made eight changes from their Challenge Cup outing, and could see Niyi Adeolokun make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Also tonight, Bernard Jackman’s Dragons take on Welsh rivals Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.

Glasgow welcome Southern Kings.

SOCCER

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy and his Republic of Ireland U16 team-mates take on Scotland today in the Victory Shield.

The sides meet at 1 in Northern Ireland.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is hopeful that Jon Walters could still feature against Denmark in the World Cup playoff next month.

The Burnley striker has been left out of the 34 man provisional squad due to a knee injury, but hasn’t been ruled out.

O’Neill says he is delighted to have fit again James McCarthy in the squad after he made his long awaited Everton return against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The Irish boss feels there is a good chance Walters will also recover http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/frankand-3.mp3



Galway must beat Dundalk to have any hope of avoiding relegation on the final night of the 2017 S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

St Patrick’s Athletic will secure their top flight status with a draw at Derry.

It is the same situation for Sligo who are away to Drogheda.

Bohemians could still finish as high as fifth if they beat Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers welcome Limerick to Tallaght.

While Champions Cork City will lift the trophy following their game with Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross.



Sheffield United will go top of the Championship tonight, if they beat Yorkshire rivals Leeds at Elland Road.



Rangers are on the lookout for a new manager after Pedro Caixinha was sacked seven months into the job.

Wednesday’s draw with Kilmarnock leaves them fourth in the Scottish Premiership.



