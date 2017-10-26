GAA

Kerry have been drawn away to Carlow in Round 1 of The Tier 2 Hurling Championship.

In Round 2, Kerry host Laois and are at home to Westmeath in Round 3.

Round 4 sees The Kingdom away to Meath with another away trip to Antrim in Round 5.

Dates for the rounds will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Stephen Rochford has been given a two-year extension as Mayo football manager

The former Corofin manager has led Mayo to the past two All Ireland finals, losing to Dublin by just a point on each occasion.

Rochford was granted a fresh term at last night’s County Board meeting, and will remain in charge until 2020.

Cork’s Sean Powter and Niall Grimley of Armagh have been confirmed as the final two tourists for the upcoming International Rules series.

Manager Joe Kernan revealed the news this morning, following the final trial match at Croke Park last night.

It confirms there will be no representative from All Ireland champions Dublin travelling with the squad to play

SOCCER

Tottenham have been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Despite taking a 2-nil half-time lead at home to West Ham, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were beaten 3-2.

Andre Ayew scored twice for the Hammers to relieve the pressure on their manager Slaven Bilic.

Ayew’s captain Mark Noble paid tribute to the Ghanaian forward…………….

Joining West Ham in today’s draw are Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger and Willian got their goals in a 2-1 defeat of Everton.

Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy played 64-minutes upon his return to the Everton starting line-up.

Former Southampton boss Claude Puel is Leicester’s new manager.

He’s joined as Craig Shakespeare’s replacement on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Puel guided Southampton to eighth place in the Premier League before the summer in his only season in charge.

They also made the League Cup final – which they lost to Manchester United.

Celtic have moved three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

A Moussa Dembele brace helped Brendan Rodgers’ side to a 3-nil win away to Aberdeen.

Celtic are now 61 games unbeaten in Scotland.

Elsewhere, Rangers drop to 4th after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Kilmarnock.

And Motherwell were 1-nil winners away to Dundee to move up to third.

Ben Woodburn has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The club’s youngest ever scorer has impressed on his fleeting appearances in the first team.

He recently opened his Wales scoring account on his debut against Austria.

RUGBY

In a senior colleges fixture played under lights in Castleisland last night.

IT Tralee 5 University Limerick 35

Munster Youth and Tralee RFC player Joe Quilter had an outstanding man of the match performance for UL at fullback scoring a brace of try’s and kicking three conversions.

GOLF

Paul Dunne has had a great start in his World Golf Championship debut.

The 24 year old from Greystones has finished his first round at the H-S-B-C Championship in Shanghai on 5 under par.

That is just three shots behind the leader Brooks Koepka.