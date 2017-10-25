GAA

Donal Óg Cusack has confirmed he is stepping away from the Clare backroom team.

The former Cork goalkeeper had served as coach and selector with the Banner hurlers for the past 3-years.

Cusack has also informed the Minsister for Transport, Tourism and Sport of his decision to resign from the board of Sport Ireland with immediate effect.

Cusack says he did not wish any controversy to detract from the work of the Board.

Along with David Walsh, Cusack was one of two people to provide character references for Tom Humphries.

Meanwhile, Darach Honan last night became the fourth member of the 2013 All Ireland-winning side to announce their inter-county retirement in recent weeks.

The Clonlara clubman was the scorer of the Banner’s fifth goal in that 2013 replay win over Cork.

Honan follows in the footsteps of Patrick Donnellan, Colin Ryan and Brendan Bugler in stepping away from the senior panel.

Ireland manager Joe Kernan will name a 23 man panel for the upcoming International Rules Series at Croke Park today.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea is expected to captain the side that will take on Australia in Adelaide and Perth next month.

Reports claim there will be no representation for All Ireland champions Dublin, due to club commitments and injuries.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland women’s side have continued their one-hundred per cent start to World Cup qualifying.

First half goals from Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe gave them a 2-nil win away to Slovakia.

Next up for Colin Bell’s side is a trip to the European champions, the Netherlands towards the end of next month.

Manchester United, Man City and Arsenal are all safely through to the quarter finals of the League Cup.

Jesse Lingard hit the back of the net twice as the holders United beat Swansea 2-nil in their 4th round match at the Liberty Stadium last night.

The Premier League leaders City needed penalties to overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Ethihad Stadium.

Teenager Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score two late goals as the Gunners came from behind to beat Norwich 2-1 after extra time at the Emirates.

Managerless Leicester came from behind to beat Leeds 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Bournemouth were 3-1 winners at home to Middlesbrough.

Crystal Palace crashed out of the tournament, suffering a 4-1 defeat at Bristol City.

Republic of Ireland international Callum O’Dowda was among those who got on the score sheet for the Championship side.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the Premier League has to be their top focus……….

The draws have taken place for The FAI Junior Cup 4th Round

Kerry/Clare/Desmond Leagues Section .

Carrig Celtic (Desmond) v Castleisland Afc (Kerry) .

Newmarket Celtic B (Clare) v Killarney Celtic (Kerry) or Moher Celtic (Clare) .

Glin Rovers (Desmond) v Fenit Samphires (Kerry) .

Shannon Town (Clare) v Ballingarry (Desmond) .

Avenue United (Clare) v Rathkeale Fc (Desmond) .

Newmarket Celtic (Clare) v Broadford United (Desmond) .