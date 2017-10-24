RUGBY

Simon Zebo’s international career could be over following the news that the Munster star will leave the Province at the end of the season.

The 27 year old is poised to link up with former team mates Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan at Parisian club Racing 92.

Ireland’s current policy is not to pick players based overseas.

Former Ireland and Munster second row Donnacha O'Callaghan says Zebo departure will provide an opportunity for others

SOCCER

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy played 54 minutes as the Republic of Ireland Under 16s won their opening game in the Victory Shield 1-0 against hosts Northern Ireland.



For the second year running, Cristiano Ronaldo was named men’s player of the year at the 2017 Best FIFA Football Awards last night.

The Real Madrid forward beat Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, and captain Seamus Coleman both went for a Ronaldo-Messi one-two.

O’Neill’s third vote went for Eden Hazard, while Coleman’s number 3 was Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala.



Finn Harps’ final home game of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season ended in a defeat last night.

Despite goals at either end of the game from Caolan McAleer, they went down 3-2 to Drogheda United.

Both sides were already condemned to relegation before last night’s game.



The Republic of Ireland’s women’s side will look to continue their winning start to World Cup qualifying Group 3.

Colin Bell’s side are away to Slovakia.

Kick off in Senec is at 4.30.

The group’s other game sees early leaders Norway take on the Netherlands

The Ireland women’s under-19s are hoping to continue their 100 per cent start to European Championship qualifying, when they take on the Netherlands this evening.



The EFL Cup reaches the last-16 stage this evening, with plenty of potential shocks on the cards.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds make the trip to managerless Leicester.

Meanwhile, the Premier League’s top side play host to the Championship leaders with Manchester City taking on Wolves at the Etihad.

Manchester United will look to recover some form when they travel to Swansea in the night’s only all-Premier League tie.

Arsenal welcome Norwich to the Emirates,

Crystal Palace travel to Bristol City,

And Bournemouth welcome Middlesbrough to the Vitality.



HORSE RACING

Colin Keane and Pat Smullen have rides in all eight-races at the rescheduled Fairyhouse fixture today where the first is due off at 1.45pm. At Leopardstown on Sunday reigning champion Smullen, seeking his 10th championship title, pegged one back on the Meathman when he scored aboard newcomer Contingent for his boss Dermot Weld in the 1m maiden. Now trailing Keane by four (90-86) in the Irish title race he’ll be hoping for more of the same in the opening Gillian Carey Award Winner Median Auction Maiden (1.45) where he teams up with Stellar Eclipse for the Rosewell House trainer. Outclassed on his latest start when slammed by subsequent Group 3 Killavullan Stakes winner Kenya at Cork last time, the pair cannot be dismissed lightly.

Championship leader Keane teams up with Accalia for veteran Kilcullen-based trainer John Hayden in the featured Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap (3.15) over six furlongs. Smullen also has a good ride in the richest race of the afternoon aboard Curragh maiden winner Kailee for Curragh trainer Bill Farrell. Later Smullen will also fancy his chances aboard the Weld-trained Alaykha in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (4.15) with six-time winner over hurdles Tellthemnuttin an interesting challenger under Colin Keane having her first run under Rules.

Both riders could well be involved at the business end in the first division of the Christmas Parties December 16th Handicap (4.45). Keane has been booked by the in-form Noel Meade for Weightfordave who reverts to the turf here following his defeat in third at Dundalk last time. Smullen is reunited with the Peter Fahey-trained High Kicker who also reached the frame at Dundalk last time. It’s a similar story in the Shelbourne F.C. Race Day Nursery (2.45) over six furlongs with Keane booked for the fancied top-weight Art Of Unity, trained by Noel Meade, while Smullen’s mount Ellona, trained by Paul Deegan on the Curragh, will also have her supporters.

The going at Fairyhouse is currently soft to heavy, heavy in places.

Aidan O’Brien joined Bobby Frankel’s world record of 25 Group 1 wins in a season on Saturday at Ascot, following a teak-tough performance from Hydrangea, and the Ballydoyle handler will bid hold the record outright this weekend as Derby joint-favourites The Pentagon and Saxon Warrior spearhead the Ballydoyle team for Saturday’s Group 1 Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

O’Brien has already won the Racing Post Trophy seven times, using it as a key stepping stone to the Derby, and said of his potential record breakers: “We’ll have runners in the Racing Post Trophy – the plan is to run both The Pentagon and Saxon Warrior, and probably a few others.”

The Pentagon and Saxon Warrior, who share ante-post favouritism at 10-1 for the Investec Derby at Epsom, were among 22 confirmations for Saturday’s prestigious juvenile contest, with O’Brien responsible for 12.

The Pentagon has not been seen since winning the Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown in July on his third start, while Saxon Warrior made a winning debut in August and subsequently followed up in the Beresford.

Jim Bolger could be double-handed in the Racing Post-sponsored Group 1, namely the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes winner Verbal Dexterity, who bypassed the Dewhurst Stakes earlier this month, as well as runner-up to The Pentagon three starts ago at Leopardstown, Theobald.