SOCCER

Kerry’s Sean Kennedy and his Republic of Ireland U16 team-mates today open their Victory Shield campaign.

They take on hosts Northern Ireland in Bangor at 3.

Both Merseyside managers are feeling the pressure this morning.

Liverpool and Everton conceded a combined total of nine goals in the Premier League yesterday.

A 5-2 home defeat to Arsenal has left Toffees in the relegation zone.

Harry Kane netted twice for Spurs as they beat Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp claimed he could have defended better than his players



Finn Harps take on Drogheda United in their rescheduled S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tie tonight.

Kick off is at 8.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton is on the verge of clinching his fourth Formula One world title after winning the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver is now 66 points ahead of rival Sebastian Vettel, who kept finishing second in Texas.

Hamilton will be crowed champion if he finishes no lower than fifth in Mexico next weekend.

