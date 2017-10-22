RUGBY

Munster have beaten Racing 14-7 in the Champions Cup, that after a scoreless first half.

Converted tries from Conor Murray and Andrew Conway gave the Province their opening victory in Pool 4.

Rassie Erasmus http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/211017rassie-erasmus-1-on-1.mp3

Tommy O’Donnell http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/211017tommy-odonnell-1-on-1.mp3

Dan Carter http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/211017dan-carter-1-on-1.mp3

Ulster are in France for their second game in the European Champions Cup.

Les Kiss’s side take on La Rochelle at 3.15.



Elsewhere today Montpellier host the Exeter Chiefs at 1pm, and Wasps face Harlequins from 5.30.





SOCCER

The meeting of Tottenham and Liverpool is the big game of the day in the Premier League.

The sides do battle at Wembley at 4.

First up at 1.30 struggling Everton host Arsenal.

It’s reported former Manchester United boss David Moyes could be in line for a surprise return to Premier League side Everton.

Current Goodison Park manager Ronald Koeman’s under pressure ahead of their match at home to Arsenal this afternoon.

The Sunday Mirror reports Moyes would be a leading candidate at the club if they sacked the Dutchman.

He’s also been linked with the vacant Scotland job.

A stunning individual goal from Sofiane Boufal helped Southampton get past West Brom 1-nil in the Premier League.



GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary’s two-time All-Ireland Hurling Championship winning goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has announced his inter-county retirement.

Gleeson was a member of the Premier’s panel for 10 years and lifted the Liam McCarthy in 2010 and 2016.



It’s another busy day of club action around the country with multiple senior county finals to be decided.

Cork plays host to a football and hurling final double header at Pairc ui Chaoimh, starting with the football replay of Nemo Rangers and St Finbarrs at 1pm.

That’s followed by the hurling final between Blackrock and Imokilly at 4pm.

Elsewhere at 3pm in Waterford Ballygunner meet De La Salle in the hurling decider.

30 minutes later Ballintubber meet Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo football final, and Clooney-Quin meet Sixmilebridge in the Clare hurling final replay.

There are also football finals in London, Carlow, Roscommon, Sligo and Limerick.

And hurling finals in Sligo and Wexford.

Meanwhile the first senior provincial title is up for grabs, as Slaughtneil of Derry take on Ballygalget of Down in the Ulster hurling final.

Throw-in is at 4pm.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Lydia Gurley was pipped on the line for a medal in the Scratch Race at the UEC Track Elite European Championships in Berlin.

In the Omnium Lydia Boylan was 8th and Mark Downey finished 12th in the Points Race.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien will be hoping that Kenya, an impressive winner of a maiden only a week ago, will be able to step up to Group 3 company in the Killavullan Stakes (3.30) at Leopardstown on Sunday.

O’Brien usually runs a smart one in this race and sent out Footstepsinthesand to take the prize in 2004.

Four more Ballydoyle horses have followed up since, and in a bid to maximise the stable’s chances of notching another victory, talented fillies Bye Bye Baby and Dramatically have also been given the green light to form a three-pronged attack.

Colin Keane spoke only last week of how he was taking nothing for granted despite going seven winners clear of Pat Smullen with the season’s end in sight.

It was an honest and frank acknowledgment that, in Smullen, he faces a fiercely determined champion who is unwilling to hand over his crown without one hell of a scrap.

Friday night’s Dundalk double for Smullen closed the gap to just five – Keane is on 90 and the nine-time champion is on 85 – and success aboard Guessthebill, just touched off in the Birdcatcher last week, could play an important part in the most dramatic of comebacks.

Johnny Murtagh is having a terrific season with his two-year-olds and it wouldn’t be incomprehensible for the 93-rated colt to get involved, especially with the assistance of Smullen.

Keane should also be in the hunt. He rides Mcmunigal for his boss Ger Lyons. The Epaulette colt posted a very taking debut at Naas last month and looks blessed with potential.

In the Listed Trigo Stakes (4.00) O’Brien also runs three, with Finn McCool, Bound and Longing all set to take their chance.

Smullen is without a ride in the 1m2f contest but Keane will partner Cannonball, again for Lyons. The jockey has sided with the Qatar Racing-owned colt over Song Of Namibia, who should handle the ground.

Grandee is an interesting runner for Jessica Harrington. The 102-rated three-year-old was disappointing when last seen in a Group 3 at the track in August and is having his first run since being gelded.

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott and Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, successful in the Corinthian Challenge a year ago with Labaik, will be teaming up again this year with Brutal, who is also owned by the rider.

Elliott won the Legends Charity Race during the week at Punchestown with Pallasator and also runs Veinard and Scealtana, while Charmix and Presenting Julio are reserves.

The 1m2f contest (5.30) is the final leg of the 2017 challenge in which all funds raised will go to the Irish Injured Jockeys.