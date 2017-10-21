SOCCER

It’s fourth against fifth in the Premier League this lunchtime as Watford make the trip to Chelsea.

The Hornets, who have 10-points from 12 away from home season, are looking for their first win at Stamford Bridge in 31-years.

Chelsea haven’t won in their last three games but manager Antonio Conte says his players are working hard to turn things around http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/halftwelve.mp3

Kick-off is at half-twelve.

Leaders Manchester City host Burnley in one of five games at 3pm.

Manchester United, who start the day trailing City by two-points go to Huddersfield.

Crystal Palace aim to build on last week’s shock victory over Chelsea when they travel to Newcastle.

Leicester begin life after Craig Shakespeare with a trip to Swansea while Stoke host Bournemouth.

In the evening game, Southampton take on West Brom at half-five.



Last night Brighton won 3-nil at West Ham to heap more pressure on Hammers’ boss Slaven Bilic.



Limerick ensured their survival in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division by earning a 2-all draw against Galway last night.

St Pat’s boosted their chances of staying up with a comeback 4-2 victory over champions Cork at Richmond Park.

Sligo can move out of the relegation zone – if they avoid defeat against Derry this evening.



Defending champions Celtic have the chance to book their place in the Betfred Cup Final this lunchtime.

Brendan Rodgers’ ‘Hoops’ take on a Hibernian side managed by their former boss Neil Lennon at Hampden Park at a quarter-past-twelve.



RUGBY

Munster host a star-studded Racing 92 team at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup at half-five today.

Dan Carter comes in at 10 for the French visitors while Ian Keatley deputises at fly-half for Munster in the absence of the injured Tyler Bleyendaal.

Leinster look to make it two wins from two in the Cup this lunchtime.

The Blues have welcomed back Johnny Sexton to the out-half position but are without Isa Nacewa and Sean O’Brien for their match at Glasgow.

Lions’ full-back Scott Hogg makes his first start of the season for Glasgow

Kick-off is at 1.



Connacht are in action in the Challenge Cup this afternoon.

Kieran Keane’s side will be hoping to build on last week’s win at Oyonnax when they host Worcester at the Sportsground at 3.



6 in-a-row Rugby Championship winners New Zealand look to make a clean sweep in this year’s Bledisloe Cup against Australia.

The sides meet in Brisbane this morning with the All-Blacks having won the other two meetings between the teams this season.



GOLF

Shane Lowry tees off five shots off the lead this lunchtime on day three of the Valderrama Masters golf in Spain.

The Offaly man is level-par with Joost Luiten holding a one-shot lead over the field at five-under after 36-holes.

Padraig Harrington’s out from three-over this morning.



BOXING

Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett has the chance to become the unified world bantamweight boxing champion tonight.

The IBF title holder faces Zhanat Zhakiyanov at the S-S-E Arena in his native Belfast.

And Burnett’s feeling good ahead of the bout http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/burnett.mp3



GAELIC GAMES

The two most successful teams in the history of the competition meet in this afternoon’s Mayo Senior Hurling Final.

Holders Ballyhaunis defend their title against 27-time champions Tooreen, with throw-in at 4.



Emmet Bolton has announced his retirement from inter-county football after ten seasons with Kildare.

He was nominated for an All-Star in 2011.



FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton continues his pursuit of a fourth Formula One Drivers Championship tonight.

Going into qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, he holds a 56-point lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel – with just 100 points left to fight for.

It’s also the first Grand Prix on home-soil for Liberty Media since their 8-billion takeover of the sport back in January.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Felix English has finished fifth in the Omnium at the UEC Track Elite European Championships in Berlin.

HORSE RACING

The Fairyhouse meeting today has been cancelled for health and safety reasons due to strong winds forecast for the afternoon.

The card has been refixed for Tuesday.

A host of stars will be in action on Champions Day at Ascot, as the 2017 Flat Racing season reaches its climax.