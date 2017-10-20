SOCCER

Everton are set to face disciplinary following a mass brawl during their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Lyon at Goodison Park last night.

A few of the home crowd became involved in the incident which was sparked by the Toffee’s captain Ashley Williams.

The result leaves Everton at the bottom of their group.

They are also struggling in the Premier League and under pressure manager Ronald Koeman says his future is in the hands of the club’s owners http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/everton-1.mp3

Arsenal moved a step closer to the Europa League knock out stages with a 1-nil victory at Red Star Belgrade.



Brighton are hoping Shane Duffy will be fit to face West Ham in the Premier League this evening.

The Republic of Ireland defender injured his groin during last weekend’s draw with Everton, but is said to have returned to training.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 8.00.



RUGBY

Leinster are expected to welcome Johnny Sexton back to their starting 15 when Leo Cullen reveals his team to face Glasgow today.

The Ireland and Lions out-half has shaken off a dead leg and is ready to start the Champions Cup Pool 3 encounter.

Munster will also name their team to take on Racing 92 at Thomond Park

A neck injury could cause out-half Tyler Bleyendaal to miss the game.



Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says they’re facing in-form opponents http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/erasmus.mp3



GOLF

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both lie on 1 over par heading into the second round of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters in Spain.

They are both six shots behind the joint leaders Sergio Garcia and Joost Luiten.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Marc Potts stormed into fourth place in his first bunch race at a major track competition at the UEC Track Elite European Championships in Berlin.

The Tyrone man narrowly missed out on a medal in the Men’s Scratch Race.

Lydia Boylan was twelfth in the Women’s Elimination Race.

HORSE RACING

Colin Keane can help further cement his claims to become Irish Flat Champion jockey for the first time in his career at Dundalk tonight with seven rides at the county Louth venue where the first of eight races gets underway at 5.30pm.

The 23-year-old Meathman leads nine-time champion Pat Smullen by seven (90–83) following his 66/1 treble at Naas last Sunday and bookmakers have him quoted now at 1-20 to come out on top at the expense of the multiple champion who has six booked rides.

The Al Basti Equiworld Mercury Stakes (8.00) is the richest race of the night with a maximum field of 14 declared including two British challengers. Take Cover, trained by David Griffiths, has won 13 times in his career and cannot be discounted on official figures with a lofty rating of 113 while Charlie Hills sends over the filly Love On The Rocks, a three-time winner and the mount of Colm O’Donoghue. Pat Smullen is without a ride in the feature event but Championship leader Keane teams up with Ardhoomey for his boss Ger Lyons.

Smullen has strong claims aboard Massif Central for trainer Michael Halford in the www.dundalkstadium.com Maiden (8.30). Officially rated 100 he deserves to open his account on his ninth start for owner Paul Rooney. In the concluding Crowne Plaza Race & Stay Handicap (9.00) both Smullen and Keane could well be involved at the business end aboard Bold Knight and Thunder Crash respectively. Just a short head separated this pair when Thunder Crash prevailed under Keane two weeks ago but they renew rivalry on revised terms here with the Michael O’Callaghan-trained Bold Knight now 2lbs better off. The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.