GAA

G-A-A fans can start planning for 2018 today.

The draws for the next summer’s championships take place this evening.

All Ireland winners Dublin will begin the defence of their title in the Leinster quarter finals.

Kerry and Cork are given a bye to the semis in Munster

Mayo, Roscommon and Galway will go into a hat to decide who meets in the quarter finals in Connacht.

The schedule for the new Leinster and Munster hurling championship league format will also be revealed tonight.

GOLF

Shane Lowry plays alongside the tournament host today as the Valderrama Masters begins in Spain.

The Clara golfer will be joined by Sergio Garcia and Andrew Johnston.

Padraig Harrington is among the lunchtime starters, and he plays alongside Martin Kaymer and Jon Rahm.

Gary Hurley’s the other Irish golfer in action there this week – he’s grouped with Steven Tiley and Stephen Gallacher.

SOCCER

Manchester United are on the brink a return to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Red Devils made it three wins out of three in Group A last night thanks to a 1-nil victory over Benfica in Portugal.

The winner came from a long-range free-kick from Marcus Rashford, that was caught and then brought back over the goal line by Benfica’s teenage keeper.

Rashford later limped out of the tie and is considered a major doubt for Saturday’s Premier League match against Huddersfield.

Manager Jose Mourinho says they will have to cope…………

Chelsea remain 2 points clear at the top of Group C, having come from behind to draw 3 all with Roma.

Eden Hazard’s equaliser secured the Blues a share of the spoils.

Celtic had a night to forget, going down 3-nil to German giants Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rogers’ men are still third in Group B.

Lionel Messi scored his one hundredth Champions League goal last night, as Barcelona beat Olympiacos 3-nil in Group D.