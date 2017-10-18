SOCCER

Cork City have been crowned SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions.

The Leesiders finally secured the point they needed to be crowned champions after a scoreless draw with Derry City last night.

That point also sees Derry secure European football for next season.

Cork defender Ryan Delaney says the title win is the culmination of a year’s hard work. …………..

Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City are all sitting on top of their Champions League groups this morning.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored twice as the Reds thrashed Maribor 7-nil in Slovenia.

Tottenham forced European champions Real Madrid to come from behind for a 1 all draw at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City were 2-1 winners at home to Napoli.

GAELIC GAMES

Cora Staunton will be playing Aussie Rules next season.

The Mayo legend is the latest high profile G-A-A player to head down under.

The 10 time All Star has signed for the Greater Western Sydney Giants for the inaugural season of Women’s A-F-L.

RUGBY

The Irish Rugby team will play the Wallabies in a three Test Series in Australia next summer.

The announcement was made by President Michael D Higgins during a visit to the A-R-U headquarters in Sydney.

The matches will be played in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney between the 9th and 23rd of June.

It will be Ireland’s first tour of Australia since 2010, and the first time the two nations will contest a three-match series.

Ireland centre Jenny Murphy has called the I-R-F-U’s decision to offer only a six-month contract to the next head coach as a “kick in the teeth”.

Seven-weeks after Tom Tierney stepped down, Irish Rugby’s governing body finally advertised for applications to replace him.

Murphy has described the offer of a short-term contract as “5-steps backwards”.

COURSING

The 3rd and final day of coursing in Ballyheigue goes ahead this morning.

The action will get underway at 11:30.