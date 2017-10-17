SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play off opponents will be revealed today.

The draw will take place in Zurich at lunchtime.

Ireland will be placed in the same pot as Northern Ireland, Sweden and Greece.

It means they will be drawn to play Italy, Switzerland, Croatia or Denmark.

Shane Duffy, who was man of the match in last week’s win over Wales, says the squad is determined to reach next summer’s finals in Russia http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DUFFY.mp3

Former striker Clinton Morrison tells Sky Sports News who he’d like to face http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/HILLARY.mp3



Cork City have another chance to win the S-S-E Airtricity League tonight.

Their postponed Premier Division match against Derry City at Turner Cross is set to kick off at 7.20.

Work is required on the Derrynane Stand which was significantly damage by Hurricane Ophelia.



Leicester City remain in the Premier League relegation zone having come from behind to draw 1 all with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium last night.

Nacer Chadli opened the scoring for the Baggies, but Riyad Mahrez equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

The result leaves both teams without a win in six games.

Three English sides are back in Champions League action this evening.

Tottenham have the toughest test – as they face holders Real Madrid in Spain.

Liverpool could really do with victory in Slovenia against Maribor – after Jurgen Klopp’s side could only draw their opening two games.

Elsewhere, Manchester City take on Napoli at home – having already picked up maximum points from their matches.

All games at 7.45.



SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is in first round action at the Coral English Open today, taking on Gerard Greene.

Meanwhile, Kildare’s Josh Boileau faces David Gilbert.



RUGBY

Warren Gatland says he’s not sure why Ireland’s Sean O’Brien criticised his management on the British and Irish Lions rugby union tour to New Zealand.

The tourists upset the odds to draw the series with the world champions.

O’Brien said Wales boss Gatland’s decisions were to blame for them not winning it http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/WARRENG-1.mp3



HORSE RACING

Colin Keane may be 1-20 to cap his sensational campaign by being crowned champion jockey but the 23-year-old will not be lulled into a false sense of security by Pat Smullen’s declaration that the race is over.

Heading for Dundalk last Friday, Keane led the nine-time champion by three. A winner there, two at Cork on Saturday and three at Naas on Sunday saw him extend his lead to seven.

That prompted Smullen to publicly concede defeat. The 40-year-old title holder is due to miss this Saturday’s Fairyhouse fixture to ride Eziyra at Ascot and is also likely to sit out Saturday week’s Leopardstown card after picking up a one-day careless riding ban at Cork last weekend.

As such, with nine meetings left before the curtain comes down, Smullen might ride only at seven, and he was pushed out to 8-1 by Paddy Power on Sunday evening having been 5-6 with the firm on Friday morning.

Keane, who is now on the 90-winner mark and just one shy of a calendar-year century, insists he has been in the game long enough to know there is no such thing as a certainty in racing.

“I said a few weeks back that I had set my sights set on riding 100 winners this season and that remains the aim,” the 2014 champion apprentice said on Monday.

“It will be hard, but that’s what I’ll be trying to do, because I know Pat well and he won’t be going down that easy.

“Pat had a wonderful evening at Dundalk not so long ago when he rode four winners, and if he were to have a day like that again, suddenly he’s back in contention. It’s my job to keep riding winners and make it difficult for him.”