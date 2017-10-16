RUGBY

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony admits his team have a number of things to work on following yesterday’s Champions Cup draw with Castre in France.

Tries from Simon Zebo and Dave Kilcoyne had handed the Province the lead heading into the final quarter, but they had to hold on for a 17-all draw.

O’Mahony feels it is a case of two points gained, rather than two dropped http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pom-1.mp3



SOCCER

Shane Duffy’s groin injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.

The Republic of Ireland defender limped out of Brighton’s Premier League 1 all draw with Everton yesterday.

He looked a doubt for next month’s World Cup play off, but scans have shown no serious damage.

Duffy felt it was best to leave the game when he did http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mercy.mp3



This evening’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division game between Cork City and Derry City has been postponed due to Hurricane Ophelia.

The Leesiders need just a draw to finally seal the title, but they will have to wait another 24 hours.

MOTORSPORT

Local pair Owen Murphy and Daire Hayes scored a narrow win in the opening round of the National Navigation Trial Championship at Whitechurch, Co Cork, finishing a single mark ahead of fellow Corkmen Donal Healy and Denis O’Donovan in the Cork MC Startrek event.

Limerick brothers Joe and Greg Shinnors took third place, another five marks behind. Among the retirements were former champions Colin Duffy and Sam Johnston, who had exhaust problems early on the 80 mile route.

Siobhan McCann beat all her male opposition to take top place in the MEC Noonan Cup Sporting Trial at Greenan, in Co Wicklow. Driving the car she shares with her father, Siobhan was one mark in front of Richard Meeke after the twelve sections, with Brian Conlon in third position.