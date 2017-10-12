GOLF

The latest event of the European Tour’s Rolex Series gets underway today.

The Italian Open gets underway in Monza.

Paul Dunne will look to continue his fine form – he’s among the later starters this afternoon.

Out before Dunne will be Shane Lowry, while Padraig Harrington is among the early starters.

Graeme McDowell is also in the field.

RUGBY

Ulster are due to name their side today for their European Champions Cup opener with Wasps.

They’ll have to plan without Jared Payne, with the versatile back not yet ready to return after having his Lions tour curtailed by migraines.

Payne adds to an absentee list that also includes Marcell Coetzee, Craig Gilroy and captain Rory Best.

Connacht are also due to name their starting fifteen for tomorrow’s meeting with Oyonnax.

The Challenge Cup gets underway tonight, with the Pool 3 meeting of Pau and Gloucester.

SOCCER

Denny Youth League

St Brendans Park 2 Castleisland 1

Scorers

St Brendans Park, Jordan Barry & Conor O’Brien .

Castleisland, Kevin Mahony.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes could be about to take his first steps in management.

It’s understood he’s been interviewed by League One side Oldham.

They’re 19th in the table – a point above the relegation zone.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says there’s no doubt they’re much improved on this time last season.

The club finished sixth in the Premier League in the manager’s first campaign in charge – but did claim the League Cup and Europa League titles.

They go to Liverpool this weekend.

Mourinho says domestic form’s much more encouraging………..