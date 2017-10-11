GAA

Kerry’s Stephen Wallace has been officially ratified as the new Offaly football manager.

Wallace has previously tasted success with the Kerry Junior side and his club Ardfert.

Former Austin Stacks and Laois footballer Billy Sheehan will be part of Wallace’s backroom team as a coach.

However, the wait to rubberstamp Kevin Martin as the Faithful County’s new hurling coach goes on.

SOCCER

Robbie Brady could miss the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play off.

FIFA are gathering evidence after he appeared to headbutt Wales’ Ashley Williams in Monday’s victory in Cardiff.

The off the ball incident occurred in the 61st minute.

It was not seen by the referee, although the F-A-I are said to be confident Brady will escape suspension.

David Meyler is already ruled out of the opening leg.

Ireland will face Italy, Switzerland, Croatia or Denmark in the play offs.

The line up for next week draw was completed following last night’s final group qualifiers.

The Swiss finished second in Group B following a 2-nil defeat at group winners Portugal.

The Netherlands have failed to qualify for back-to-back tournaments for the first time since the 1980’s.

They beat Sweden 2-0 in Amsterdam, but that was not enough to deny the Swedes second place in Group A.

France’s automatic qualification was sealed with a 2-1 victory over Belarus in Paris.

A Lionel Messi hat-trick secured Argentina’s place at next summer’s final.

It was feared the two time Champions would miss out on qualification, but they came from behind to beat Ecuador 3-1.

Dundalk will face Cork City in the FAI Cup final, for the third season running.

Extra time goals from Dave McMillan and Stephen O’Donnell gave the Lillywhites a 4-2 victory over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last night.

RUGBY

Ian McKinley is a step closer to making his debut for Italy.

The former Leinster out-half was forced to retire in 2011 after suffering an eye injury.

But his career – aided by pioneering goggles – has been reborn in Italy where he currently plays for Treviso.

McKinlay’s is one of 34 names revealed by Conor O’Shea for the Azzurri’s autumn internationals with Fiji, Argentina and the Springboks.

HORSE RACING

Colin Keane takes a slender lead over Pat Smullen to Gowran Park this afternoon where the first of eight races gets underway at 1.50pm.

The Meath rider leads nine-time champion Smullen 82-81 in the Irish title race and has six booked rides at the county Kilkenny venue.

The going is Soft to heavy

Elsewhere, Nottingham is Good to soft with a 1.45 start

Ludlow is Good to firm-good in places and off at 1.55

Towcester is Good to firm-good in places and away at 2.05

Kempton is Standard to slow with the opener at 5.20