SOCCER

It is a crucial day for the Republic of Ireland.

Martin O’Neil’s men take on Wales in their final World Cup qualifier in Cardiff this evening.

Scotland’s 2 all draw with Slovenia last night, means a win will guarantee the Boys in Green at least a play off spot.

They also have a chance of finishing as group winners, but only if Serbia loose to Georgia.

Robbie Brady and James McClean are expected to be recalled to the Irish team having missed Friday’s win over Moldova due to suspension.

Daryl Murphy is likely to start again after scoring twice in that game.

Martin O’Neil is expecting an electric atmosphere at the City of Cardiff Stadium tonight, but says his team’s approach has to be balanced http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cardiff.mp3



Northern Ireland’s place in the play offs was confirmed last night despite a 1-nil defeat to Norway.

Michael O’Neill’s men must now wait to see if they are seeded for the play off draw.