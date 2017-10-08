SOCCER

There’ll be plenty of Irish eyes on the meeting of Slovenia and Scotland this afternoon.

The two sides face off in their final World Cup Group F qualifier in a game which has huge ramifications for Ireland’s qualification hopes.

If Scotland fail to win, then Ireland face Wales tomorrow knowing a win would assure them of a playoff spot.

However if Scotland claim three points, Martin O’Neill’s side will be relying on other results to go their way.

Kick off is at 5, the same time as the meeting of Lithuania and England, and Slovakia against Malta.

Elsewhere in Group C Northern Ireland travel to Norway with a playoff spot almost guaranteed.

Only a heavy defeat for Michael O’Neill’s team would see them miss out.

That one is at 7.45.



The Republic of Ireland squad travel to Cardiff this lunchtime ahead of tomorrow’s massive Group D finale.

Like Ireland, Wales also go into the game knowing only a win would give them a playoff spot.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the squad after Friday’s win over Moldova, while Robbie Brady and James McClean have also returned from suspension.



The title race in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division remains alive for a few more days.

Dundalk kept up their recent good form with a 2-nil win over Finn Harps yesterday to reduce the gap to 8 points.

Cork City will now secure the title if they win away to Bohs next weekend.

Elsewhere yesterday Saint Patricks Athletic and Limerick ended 2-all, Bray Wanderers and Galway United played out a dramatic 3-all draw, and Shamrock Rovers beat already relegated Drogheda United 2-nil.



DARTS

Daryl Gurney has his first major darts title.

The Northern Irishman beat Simon Whitlock 5-4 in the final of the World Grand Prix in Dublin.

MOTORSPORT

Lewis Hamilton’s taken a huge step towards the F1 world championship title.

He’s won the Japanese Grand Prix after rival Sebastian Vettel had to retire with engine trouble.

Hamilton’s now 59 points clear of Vettel – with four races left of the season.

Max Verstappen was second, with Daniel Ricciardo third.

SHOWJUMPING

In front of a sell out crowd of 10 thousand Ireland’s Padraic Judge won the Puissance at the Horse of the year show on Saturday night at the NEC in Birmingham.

Irishman Judge was the only rider to jump clear in the 4th round at a height of 7ft or 2 metres 14 in his first appearance at the Horse of the year show with his horse Citi Business.