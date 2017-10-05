The Republic of Ireland complete the preparations for their penultimate World Cup qualifier at Abbotstown today.

Martin O’Neill has no injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s match against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

The Boys in Green must win their final 2 games to keep alive their hopes of a place in the play offs.

They will be hoping for a favour from England and Scotland tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side will be confirmed as Group F winners if they beat Slovenia at Wembley.

Defeat would be a blow to the visitors’ hopes of finishing second.

A win over Slovakia in Glasgow could move Scotland into the play off place, although a draw might be a better result for Ireland.

A draw between Group E second place contenders Montenegro and Denmark would also be a favourable result for Martin O’Neil’s men.

Northern Ireland welcome world champions Germany to Windsor Park tonight.

The North have already secured second place in Group C, but can still confirm their place in the play offs.

Ireland’s Under 21s are looking to continue their 100 per cent start to their European Championship qualifying campaign this evening.

Noel King’s side welcome Norway to Tallaght Stadium where kick off is at 7.45.

Ireland suffered the narrowest of losses to near neighbours England 1-0 at The Amputee European Championships in Turkey.

Next up for Ireland is Greece at 10:00am Irish time today.

3 Kerry players are in the Ireland squad, David Saunders Rathmore, Eanna Durham, Ballyferriter and Kevin Cahillane, Killorglin.

GOLF

Rory McIlory leads the field on day one of golf’s Links Championship in Scotland.

The event sees players compete at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – and also team up with celebrities and friends in a separate pro-am competition.

Two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington’s a regular alongside racehorse owner JP McManus.

He says, he loves the tournament…………..

Other Irish players to feature today include Shane Lowry, Paul Dunne, Graeme McDowell, Gavin Moynihan and Gary Hurley.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin fans will have to wait a little longer before learning who will be the county’s new senior hurling manager.

Ger Cunningham’s successor was due to be selected last night, but the decision was postponed at a County Board meeting.

Mattie Kenny and Pat Gilroy are the two candidates.

A decision on the appointment is now expected in the coming days.

DARTS

The World Grand Prix quarter finals get underway at CityWest tonight.

Raymond van Barneveld is the latest roadblock in surprise package’s John Henderson’s path.

Meanwhile Derry’s Daryl Gurney takes on Robert Thornton.