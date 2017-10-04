GAELIC GAMES

Dublin look set to choose their new Senior Hurling manager tonight.

The County Board management committee are said to be ready to select either Pat Gilroy or Mattie Kenny.

Former football boss Gilory has limited hurling experience, but could be assisted by Ex-Galway manager Anthony Cunningham.

Kenny has steered Cuala to two County titles and their historic victory in the All Ireland club final in March.

He previously worked with Cunningham as a Galway selector in 2011 and 2012.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neil has another chance to assess his options today as the countdown continues to the final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

The Irish squad will be put through their paces once again at Abbotstown.

It is hoped that Shane Long will be back in action, having been the only player to sit out yesterday’s session.

The Southampton striker was rested having recovered from a dead leg, but is expected to be fit for Friday’s game against Moldova at the Aviva Stadium.

Assistant manager Roy Keane says the squad are in a good place heading into a crucial week………..

The Republic of Ireland Under 19’s are hoping to make home advantage count, as they begin their European Championship qualifying campaign today.

Tom Mohan’s side will play all of their Group 7 games at Waterford’s R-S-C, the first of which comes against Azerbaijan this afternoon.

Kick off is at 3.00.

Manchester City have yet to comment on the claims that Sergio Aguero will be out of action for six weeks.

The Argentine injured his ribs in a car crash in Amsterdam last week.

City suggested he could be back in a fortnight, but Argentina’s team doctor is more pessimistic.

A six-week lay-off would rule Aguero out of four more Premier League games, including a home match against Arsenal along with the Champions League group games against Napoli.

The Premier League’s financial balance may tilt in the big clubs’ favour today.

The Big Six – which includes both Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool – are angling for a bigger portion of TV revenue from overseas markets.

Their proposal would see 13 clubs receive a larger income, and 14 votes are needed for it to pass.

DARTS

The quarter final line-up at the World Grand Prix will be completed tonight.

Third seed Peter Wright is the highest remaining seed, and he faces Mervyn “The King” King in the second round at CityWest.

Sixth seed Mensur Suljovic faces Steve West.

Simon Whitlock takes on Richard North,

And Gerwyn Price is up against Benito van de Pas.