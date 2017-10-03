SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be back training in Abbotstown today as preparations continue for the final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

There are fitness concerns about a number of players, with Harry Arter, James McCarthy and David McGoldrick among those nursing knocks.

Manager Martin O’Neil says new strikers Scott Hogan, Sean Maguire and Aiden O’Brien all have a chance to start Friday’s game against Moldova.

GAELIC GAMES

Colm Collins is staying on as the Clare Senior football manager.

Following their third round qualifier loss to Mayo in July, the Cratloe man said he’d be taking his time before committing to a fifth year in charge of the Banner.

The news of his decision will come as a relief to most in the county, as they’ve become as solid Division Two side under Collins.



GOLF

Seamus Power has retained his P-G-A Tour card in dramatic circumstances.

The Waterford native finished in 48th place at Web-Dot-Com Tour Championship in Florida, having made the cut by a single stroke.

That was good enough to gain Tour membership, by just 287 dollars.

Power has little time to celebrate, the new season starts at the Safeway Open in California on Thursday.



DARTS

Michael Van Gerwen’s first round conqueror is back in action at the World Grand Prix at CityWest tonight, as John Henderson faces Alan Norris.

Among tonight’s other highlights, Raymond van Barneveld takes on Steve Beaton.

And Derry’s Daryl Gurney goes up against Joe Cullen.

