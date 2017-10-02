GOLF

Paul Dunne is a European Tour Champion for the first time.

A stunning final round of 61 saw the Wicklow man finish the British Masters on 20 under par, three shots clear of nearest challenger Rory McIlroy.

Dunne, who held a share of the lead heading into the final round of the 2015 Open, and lost the Trophee Hassan in a playoff earlier in the season, is delighted to have finally made the break through http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dunne.mp3

Three Irishmen finished in the top 10, with Shane Lowry grabbing 7th place on 13 under.

Graeme McDowell was back on 5 under par.



SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland gather at Abbottstown today as preparations begin for the final World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Wales.

Ipswich striker David McGoldrick is an injury concern, having suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s Championship win over Bristol City.

Liverpool have dropped seventh place in the Premier League following a frustrating 1 all draw at Newcastle yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now seven points behind the leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have been overtaken by Arsenal, who beat Brighton 2-nil, and Burnley who recorded a 1-nil victory at Everton, thanks to a Jeff Hendrick goal.

The Dubliner says Burnley deserve to sit in sixth place http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hendrick.mp3



Dundalk will be without Chris Shields for the rest of the season.

The influential midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury during a horror challenge in yesterday’s F-A-I Cup semi final against Shamrock Rovers at Oreil Park.

Rovers came from behind to draw 1 all and earn a replay.

Dylan Connolly says Dundalk have nothing to fear about a trip to Tallaght http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dundalk.mp3



ROWING

There was heartbreak for Sunita Puspure at the World Championships yesterday.

She just missed out on a medal finish in the final of the women’s single skulls in Florida, finishing in 4th place.

MOTORSPORT

Already crowned as the champion in both the Triton Showers National Rally Championship and the Valvoline National Forestry series, Monaghan’s Sam Moffett yesterday completed an unprecedented Irish rallying triple crown by adding the Clonakilty Blackpudding Tarmac title to his impressive collection of achievements.

Along with his Cork co-driver Karl Atkinson, Moffett took a clear win in the AceSigns Cork 20 International Rally, with their Ford Fiesta R5 leading for all but three of the 16 stages based on Macroom.

However, right up to the final stage, either of the Moffett brothers could have come out on top, as younger sibling Josh held a two second advantage over his brother as they started the last section, only to go off the road, damaging his car too badly to continue after a terrific duel for most of the two days.

At the end, Sam held a clear lead of almost five minutes over Ulster pair Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in another Fiesta, with the Skoda of Donegal’s Joe McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney just one further second behind in third position.

The final round of the Porsche Carrera Cup saw Ireland’s Charlie Eastwood battle to fifth overall after a dramatic round, equalling rival Dino Zamparelli on points but winning the title thanks to a higher number of race wins.