Two Kerry boxers will compete in the finals of the International Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan this afternoon.

Senior B – 81kg category

Anthony Walsh Sliabh Luachra vs Conor Gallagher St Michaels BC Dublin.

Senior B – 91kg category

Kevin Cronin Cashen Vale vs Shane Dwane Dungarvan.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton had to settle for a second place finish at the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver – who started on pole position – ended up behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s title rival Sebastian Vettel secured fourth place – after going from the back of the grid.

It means the German is now 34 points adrift of Hamilton in the drivers’ championship.

SOCCER

Three games are down for decision in the Premier League today.

First up at midday is the clash of Arsenal and Brighton, and that’s followed by Everton versus Burnley at 2.15.

Then at 4.30 Rafa Benitez comes up against his former side as Newcastle United play host to Liverpool at St. James Park.

Benitez spent six years in charge of the Merseyside club, leading them to a Champions League and an FA Cup.

Manchester City have done enough to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

They got a 1-nil victory at champions Chelsea.

Chelsea are six points off the top.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes striker Alvaro Morata shouldn’t take too long to recover from injury.

Their top scorer had to go off in the first-half after aggravating a hamstring problem.

But Conte’s hopeful Morata should be fit to play after the international break

GOLF

There’s plenty of Irish contenders heading into the final day of the British Masters.

Paul Dunne, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are all within two shots off the lead, which is held by Robert Karlsson on 12 under par.

Dunne is one of five players on 11 under, while McIlroy and Lowry are back on 10 under.

Graeme McDowell is back on 4 under, and he tees off for his final round at 8.35am.

Lowry is next away at 10.50, with McIlroy teeing off 10 minutes later and Dunne at 11.25.



HORSE RACING

A year on from his historic 1-2-3, Aidan O’Brien fields a team of five as he seeks a third victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe today.

Winter, a four-time Group 1 winner, heads the Ballydoyle squad and Ryan Moore’s pick will be tackling a mile and a half for the first time after having her winning streak ended when second in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

O’Brien said: “Obviously the trip is an unknown for Winter and we’re hoping she will stay.”

Stamina is not an issue for dual Irish St Leger winner Order Of St George, who finished third a year ago and will be attempting to become the first Gold Cup winner to land the Arc since Levmoss won both races in 1969.

O’Brien’s Arc challenge is made up by Irish Derby and St Leger hero Capri, Seventh Heaven and Idaho.

Istabraq, one of the greatest hurdlers of all time, is remembered in the Grade 3 hurdle (3.25) at Tipperary and it is fitting that JP McManus should be strongly represented in the two-mile contest with 2014 Champion Hurdle hero Jezki and dual Grade 1-winning hurdler Jer’s Girl.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins was successful in this race 12 months ago with Ivan Grozny, who will be bidding to retain the prize, but Ruby Walsh has opted to ride the unbeaten Coquin Mans instead.

There was something special about how Sayar got off the mark for Willie Mullins over hurdles at Kilbeggan in August and the four-year-old will be bidding to confirm his high reputation with victory in the Grade 3 Joe Mac Novice Hurdle (4.00).

Mullins has won the last two runnings of this race, with Penhill and Bachasson, and is also represented by Law Girl.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Morgan arrives here following a wide-margin victory in a novice hurdle at Listowel and will be trying to turn the tables on Housesofparliament, who was just under two lengths too strong for him in a novice event at Galway.

Fresh from winning the Kerry National at Listowel, the Gordon Elliott-trained Potters Point will be attempting to follow up on that career highlight in the Grade 3 Like A Butterfly Novice Chase (5.05), but it won’t be easy facing Conrad Hastings and Rathvinden.

Conrad Hastings has won two of his three starts over fences this season while Rathvinden barely broke a sweat when winning a novice chase at Listowel by 20 lengths. It promises to be a fascinating contest.

It’s a fantastic mixed card which gets going at 1.50pm and the highlight of the action on the level is the Group 3 Concorde Stakes (2.50).

Downforce has yet to replicate the form that enabled him to land a Listed sprint at Cork on his seasonal debut back in April when the ground was borderline unraceable, but Willie McCreery’s sprinter may be able to bounce back to form on the heavy ground. It’s also heavy on the national hunt course.