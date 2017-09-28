SOCCER

Celtic have their first Champions League group stage win in four years – after an impressive 3-nil victory at Belgian club Anderlecht.

It leaves them third in Group B – level on points with Bayern Munich.

Boss Brendan Rodgers says he can’t praise his players enough………….

Manchester United have two wins from two in the Champions League – after a comfortable 4-1 success over CSKA Moscow in Russia.

Jose Mourinho’s side were 3-goals up within half an hour.

The manager says, after not playing in it last season – they’re determined to have their presence felt in the tournament this year…………….

Chelsea still have a perfect record in their Champions League group – but they were made to work hard for their 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.

Michy Batshuayi’s (pron: MISHEE BAH-SHOO-AYE’s) 94th minute winner sealed the three points – after Alvaro Morata had equalised for the Premier League champions.

But head coach Antonio Conte says they have to move on quickly……………..

UCD’s Under 19’s will travel to Norway in three-weeks’ time with a lead in their UEFA Youth League first round tie.

They overcame Molde 2-1 last night.

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan’s quest for back-to-back World Championship titles continues today.

After registering the fastest time in yesterday’s quarter finals, he goes in the A/B semi finals of the lightweight single sculls in Sarasota today.

That race is due in the water at 3.11, Irish time.

O’Donovan’s Skibbereen team-mate Denise Walsh is also in semi-final action this afternoon.

She’s due in the water half-an-hour after O’Donovan in the semis of the women’s lightweight single sculls.

GOLF

World number six Rory McIlroy says trying to make next year’s European Ryder Cup team’s a big factor in deciding to play the British Masters.

He tees off in Newcastle this morning – with the qualifying process for next’s year’s clash with America in Paris now underway.

McIlroy plays a lot of his golf in the US – but needs to enter enough tournaments in Europe to make himself eligible…………….

Shane Lowry goes out in a group that also contains last weeks Portugal Masters winner Lucas Bjerregaard.

Paul Dunne and Graeme McDowell will also be in action in a strong field.