Gareth Bale could be a doubt for Wales’ World Cup qualifier with the Republic of Ireland.

He opened the scoring, but went off injured in Real Madrid’s 3-1 win away to Borussia Dortmund last night.

Elsewhere in Group H – Harry Kane’s hat-trick gave Tottenham a 3-nil victory away to Apoel Nicosia.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it’s great to see the maturity his team’s now showing.

They beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-nil in their second Champions League group-stage game.

Kevin De Bruyne scored just after half-time before Sergio Aguero’s missed penalty and Raheem Sterling’s late goal.

Guardiola’s side have won eight times and drawn just once in their nine matches this season…..

Liverpool’s eight year wait for a Champions League away win continues following a frustrating draw with Spartak Moscow in Russia last night.

Philippe Coutinho hit the back of the net as the Reds came from behind to earn a point, but they missed a host of opportunities to score a winner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there’s no question his team deserved to win the match………….

Cardiff City have moved three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Neil Warnock’s side were 3-1 winners at home to ten-man Leeds last night.

Preston are fourth, courtesy of a 2-1 win away to Hull.

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich are up to 5th – David McGoldrick got on the scoresheet in a 5-2 win over Sunderland.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was at The Den to watch his new call-up Aiden O’Brien’s Millwall beat Reading 2-1.

Aston Villa made it three wins on the spin with a 4-0 victory at Burton Albion.

Daryl Murphy’s goal couldn’t prevent Nottingham Forest going down 3-1 at home to Fulham.

Norwich left Wes Hoolahan on the bench and still won 1-nil at Middlesbrough.

GAELIC GAMES

Michael Ryan has been given a new three-year term to stay on as Tipperary hurling manager.

Ryan’s initial two-year term had come to an end with August’s All Ireland semi final loss to Galway.

Declan Fanning stays on as coach, with John Madden and Conor Stakelum completing the panel of selectors.

It’s also been confirmed that Liam Kearns will continue as football manager, after being handed a fresh two-year term.

ROWING

Paul O’Donovan is back in action at the World Rowing Championships in Florida today.

The Skibbereen man goes in the quarter finals of the men’s lightweight single sculls, and is due in the water just after 5.25 Irish time.

A top-2 finish in the repechage will see Aifric Keogh and Aileen Crowley move through to the A-Final of the women’s pair.

While Sanita Puspure goes in the repechage of the women’s single sculls at 4.50 Irish time.