ROWING

Aifric Keogh and Kerry’s Aileen Crowley were third in their heat of the women’s pair at the World Championships in Florida.

They compete in the repechage tomorrow.

SOCCER

Cork City’s wait to claim a first SSE Airtricity Premier Division title in 12-years goes on.

A Brian Gartland own goal had seen the Leesiders lead Dundalk for the majority of last night’s meeting at Turner’s Cross.

But a late equaliser from Robbie Benson saw the champagne placed on ice at the Cross.

Cork now have to wait until their October 13th trip to Bohemians to claim the title, or hope that Finn Harps take something from Dundalk the week before that.

Cork manager John Caulfield http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/caulfield.mp3

Meanwhile, St. Pat’s moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-nil win at home to Shamrock Rovers.



Martin O’Neill today names his provisional squad for the Republic of Ireland’s final two World Cup qualifiers with Moldova and Wales.

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan appears the only potential surprise inclusion.



Gareth Barry’s record-breaking night was to end in disappointment last night.

His West Brom side went down two nil to Arsenal, who are up to seventh in the Premier League.

The win means they’re now within six points of leaders Manchester City.

Alexandre Lacazette scored both goals.

Manager Arsene Wenger tells Sky Sports News the summer signing is already finding his feet in the English top-flight http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/wenger-5.mp3

ROWING

Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan and Patrick Boomer go in the first repechage of the men’s pair at the World Championships in Florida today.

They’re due in the water just before 5.30, Irish time.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien has sent out 32 winners at Tipperary in the last five years and the master of Ballydoyle will be hoping to add to that impressive tally on Tuesday as he has five runners on the seven-race card.

O’Brien is triple-handed in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (3.20) with Seamie Hefferan on recent Curragh third Saracen Knight, Donnacha O’Brien on Spanish Point and Wayne Lordan on board Zabriskie.

O’Brien will fancy his chances of landing the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (5.00) too as he saddles the odds-on favourite Longing, the mount of Heffernan, who was third on her debut at Leopardstown in April.

Gary Halpin is enjoying a superb season and he could add to his impressive tally in the TipperaryRaces.ie Nursery Handicap (3.55) on the Kevin Prendergast-trained Blue Petal who was a course and distance winner on the last day of August.

The first of seven races at Tipperary on Tuesday is due off at 2.15 and the going is heavy.