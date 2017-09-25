Brian O’Driscoll and Niamh Briggs will be among the Irish delegation, led by An Taoiseach Leo Varadakar, which will make its Rugby World Cup 2023 bid presentation to the World Rugby Council in London today.

France and South Africa are the other candidates.

GOLF

Justin Thomas completed a remarkable season by wining the FedEx Cup in Atlanta last night.

A second place finish behind Xander Schauffele was enough for the 24 year old to claim the end of season play off and the 10 million dollar prize.

Thomas won five U-S P-G-A Tour tournaments this season, including his first major at the U-S P-G-A Championship and is set to rise to fourth in the latest World Rankings.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s women lifted the Brendan Martin Cup at Croke Park yesterday.

A 4-11 to 11 points victory over Mayo saw them crowned All-Ireland Senior football champions in front of a record crowd

Having lost the last three All Ireland finals to Cork, Dublin manager Mick Bohan says they answered their critics http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mickbohan.mp3

SOCCER

Cork City have another chance to win the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division title tonight.

They play host to reigning champions Dundalk, knowing three points is enough to seal their third league title.

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 7.20.

Also tonight Saint Patricks Athletic have a massive game in their battle to avoid the drop.

They host Shamrock Rovers having slipped to 10th in the table following the weekend’s games.

That one gets going at 7.45.

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry will break the Premier League’s all-time appearance record if he plays against Arsenal tonight.

The former England international is currently level with Ryan Giggs on 632 matches.

CYCLING

Dan Martin finished 26th in the bunch sprint for gold at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships in Bergen, Norway today. Martin was the highest Irish finisher on a day where two Irish riders featured in the break for most of the race; Conor Dunne and Sean McKenna. The world title went to Slovakia’s Peter Sagan for the third year in a row. Norway’s Alexander Kristoff won silver on home turf ahead of Michael Matthews (Australia).

MOTORSPORT

Sixth place in the Omagh Bushwhacker Forestry Stages Rally was enough to clinch the Valvoline National title for Monaghan rally master Sam Moffett in his Fiesta WRC, giving him his second major championship of the year and leaving him poised to make it a unique treble next weekend if he can also add the Clonakilty Blackpudding Tarmac series to his rapidly growing collection of honours.

Moffett and co-driver Stephen Thornton’s most important task at the weekend was to ensure that they finished the 40 miles of stages, as they had collected enough points in the earlier rounds to leave the Clontibret man virtually home and dried, barring the unexpected, and things went according to plan for him.

During the summer, he had already tied up the Triton Showers National Championship, winning the first six rounds in a row to become unbeatable in the last two rallies, and he only needs to start the Acesigns Cork 20 International next Saturday to become the first driver ever to hold Irish rallying’s three major titles at the same time.

Paul Blair and Ian White won the two Carlow CC Hewison Autotest Championship rounds at Arklow, giving Kilkenny driver White a clear lead in the points table, as he has now won three of the four events held so far. Darren Quille had his best result yet, with runner up position yesterday.

HORSE RACING

Aidan O’Brien could potentially have another superstar on his hands as Saxon Warrior provided the Ballydoyle handler with a record 17th Juddmonte Beresford Stakes at Naas on Sunday, ridden by Ryan Moore.

Following in the hoofprints last year’s winner and stablemate Capri, who this season went on to win the Irish Derby and St. Leger, Saxon Warrior was cut to 6-1 favourite with some bookmakers for the Epsom Derby next year.

O’Brien said: “We always thought he could step up in trip but Ryan [Moore] was impressed with the way he travelled and quickened and he probably didn’t ride just like a middle-distance horse. He’s a Classic horse for next year.”

Asked if the winner would race again this year, O’Brien added: “Possibly but not definitely – he probably knows enough about racing.”

The Pentagon, also trained in Ballydoyle, still heads to market for Epsom in some books while O’Brien’s Amedeo Modigliani, Nelson and Gustav Klimt are all towards the head of affairs for the prestigious Group 1 in which Coolmore Stud enjoy a phenomenal record in.

Saxon Warrior led home a 1-2-4 for the Rosegreen team in the Naas Group 2, with stablemates Delano Roosevelt and Kew Gardens performing with credit in defeat.